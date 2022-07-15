SubQuery to Provide Indexing and Querying Infrastructure to Developers on Algorand

SubQuery is a blockchain developer toolkit that makes it easier to build upcoming Web3 apps. It allows developers to focus on product development and user experience, eliminating the need for specialised servers for data processing. SubQuery's decentralised data crawling and indexing technology is used by programmers developing applications on layer-1 blockchains to predict future trends better, transactions, volumes, and market activity. The SubQuery Network plans to recreate this robust and dependable solution in a decentralized way in the future.

What is happening?

SubQuery intends to provide blockchain developers building applications on the Algorand ecosystem with the first open indexing data standard for querying blockchain data on Algorand. The indexing solution is a decentralised and on-chain query solution that is a flexible, quick and open source solution to organizing and querying layer-1 blockchain data. The SubQuery abstracts the backend and offers a bespoke API that allows developers to concentrate on software development and customer experience rather than creating their own indexing technologies.









Vested Interest Disclosure: The author is an independent contributor publishing via our brand-as-author program . Be it through direct compensation, media partnerships, or networking. The author has a vested interest in the company/ies mentioned in this story. HackerNoon has reviewed the story for quality, but the claims hereon belong to the author. #DYOR

What is SubQuery Network?

Why Layer-1 Blockchain Needs Big Data Infrastructure Tools

Data indexing technology that is both agile and adaptive via pre-configured indices makes it feasible to index chains using SubQuery dictionaries. SubQuery manages and stores data without system failure as a blockchain-based decentralised network. SubQuery's integration with the Algorand ecosystem allows web3 applications built on top of Algorand to take advantage of the protocol's data sorting and structuring capabilities for use in future technological and commercial endeavours. This allows for the creation of new web3 applications that take advantage of the rich, abundant data resources and trends to create the best web3 protocols.

Why are Indexing Solutions Important for Algorand?

This creates new opportunities for Algorand developers as there is no need for ground-up coding for data requirements, thus freeing up time and space for innovation. Algorand is able to enhance its capabilities by indexing data as it allows for extensive Dapp development based on a data-driven approach without the bottleneck of developing in-house querying infrastructure.





After the integration of indexing tools on Algorand, the developers building web3 applications will have access to all the tools, documentation and developer support provided by SubQuery allowing for the organization and query of unsorted and unorganized data retrieved from layer-1 blockchains to build web3 applications and business models based on the fundamentals of rich data-driven knowledge pool.

Final Thoughts on SubQuery Indexing Tool Integration

Data management is fundamental to all blockchain and DApp processes. This is one reason why having APIs with open access is crucial to the success of a project. To maintain projects at scale while simultaneously allowing for expansion. These APIs aid in keeping data accessible and secure.





As the DeFi and Tradfi continue to set the pace for the blockchain's next phase of development and acceptance, data requirements will inevitably expand tremendously.





