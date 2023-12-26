Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Students Are Being Labeled "High-Risk" Because of Their Race and Income in Wisconsinby@TheMarkup
    386 reads

    Students Are Being Labeled "High-Risk" Because of Their Race and Income in Wisconsin

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    But in most cases, the students on Bradford’s list for summer visits land there because of a label—“high risk”—assigned to them by a racially inequitable algorithm built by the state of Wisconsin, one that frequently raises false alarms.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Students Are Being Labeled "High-Risk" Because of Their Race and Income in Wisconsin
    society #society #racism #education #dews
    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture

    @TheMarkup

    The Markup

    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    Receive Stories from @TheMarkup

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Markup Wins Award for Their Investigations Into Amazon
    Published at Mar 09, 2023 by TheMarkup #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!