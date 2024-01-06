Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Here's What We Learned About UNOS: Why It's Important You Should Know About It Tooby@TheMarkup

    Here's What We Learned About UNOS: Why It's Important You Should Know About It Too

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It’s Sisi again. The first time I heard of UNOS, it was on the steamy medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” I don’t even remember if they explained what UNOS stood for when they first mentioned it (it’s the United Network for Organ Sharing), but it was clear from context clues that the extremely beautiful doctors in “Grey’s” needed UNOS to greenlight their patients’ organ transplants. Younger me remembers a lot of doctors yelling, “Call UNOS!” and “Well, call them again!” But don’t hold me accountable for those lines showing up in the show. They’re just ingrained in my memory.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Here's What We Learned About UNOS: Why It's Important You Should Know About It Too
    society #society #healthcare #the-markup
    The Markup HackerNoon profile picture

    @TheMarkup

    The Markup

    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

    Receive Stories from @TheMarkup

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Markup Wins Award for Their Investigations Into Amazon
    Published at Mar 09, 2023 by TheMarkup #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Is It So Hard to Learn Basic Facts About Government Algorithms?
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by TheMarkup #society
    Article Thumbnail
    How Do Mississippi Courts Provide Lawyers for Poor Clients? They Won't Say
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by propublica #society
    Article Thumbnail
    A Fun Medley: Girlie Marketing, Sugar Demon, Society, Wisdom, Principles
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by rimaeneva #personal-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Future of Health: Hologram Sciences’ Ian Brady's Leading Role in Gen AI and Precision Nutrition
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by sarahevans #healthtech
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!