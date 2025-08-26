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Struggling with GDPR-Compliant AI? IPFed Delivers Accuracy and Privacy

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August 26th, 2025
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machine-learning#federated-learning#ai-security#privacy-preserving-technology#gdpr-machine-learning#federated-averaging-limitation#random-projection-class#user-authentication#deep-learning-privacy

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