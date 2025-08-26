137 reads

IPFed: A Privacy-Preserving Federated Learning Framework for Face Verification

by
byAuthenticate@authenticate

We verify identity, confirm truth and build trust.

August 26th, 2025
featured image - IPFed: A Privacy-Preserving Federated Learning Framework for Face Verification
    Speed
    Voice
Authenticate
← Previous

Struggling with GDPR-Compliant AI? IPFed Delivers Accuracy and Privacy

About Author

Authenticate HackerNoon profile picture
Authenticate@authenticate

We verify identity, confirm truth and build trust.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#federated-learning#model-inversion-attack#gradient-inversion-attack#fixed-class-embedding#federated-learning-privacy#user-data-privacy#ai-security-and-privacy#class-embedding-protection

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories