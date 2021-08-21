A Quick Introduction to Federated Learning of Cohorts [FloC]
Federated Learning of Cohorts, or FloC for short, is a form of web tracking enabled through Federated learning in which individuals are grouped into “cohorts” based on similar browsing behavior. FloC is a new protocol developed by Google as a part of its “Privacy Sandbox” initiative, a long-term feat aiming to eliminate 3rd party cookies, potentially uprooting a digital advertising ecosystem. The new techniques pave the way for decentralized AI and other available machine learning models, enabling new tools to tackle scaled machine learning problem sets.
PhD Student in Informatics