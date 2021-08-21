A Quick Introduction to Federated Learning of Cohorts [FloC]

Federated Learning of Cohorts, or FloC for short, is a form of web tracking enabled through Federated learning in which individuals are grouped into “cohorts” based on similar browsing behavior. FloC is a new protocol developed by Google as a part of its “Privacy Sandbox” initiative, a long-term feat aiming to eliminate 3rd party cookies, potentially uprooting a digital advertising ecosystem. The new techniques pave the way for decentralized AI and other available machine learning models, enabling new tools to tackle scaled machine learning problem sets.