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Structured Output from OpenAI: How to Turn AI Responses into Usable Data

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October 8th, 2025
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Pedro Romão@eoromes

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programming#programming#artificial-intelligence#structured-output#structured-output-openai#modify-ai-response#ai-responses-usable-data#what-is-structured-output#structured-output-chatgpt

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