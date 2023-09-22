Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Streamlining Web App Development with Zipper: Write TypeScript and Offload Everything Elseby@johnjvester

    Streamlining Web App Development with Zipper: Write TypeScript and Offload Everything Else

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    After reminiscing about the good-ole-days of Ruby on Rails, I discovered the Zipper platform and wanted to see just how quickly I could build something valuable.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Streamlining Web App Development with Zipper: Write TypeScript and Offload Everything Else
    programming #web-development #typescript
    John Vester HackerNoon profile picture

    @johnjvester

    John Vester

    Information Technology professional with 25+ years expertise in application design and architecture.

    Receive Stories from @johnjvester

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Integrate Traditional Cloud Development With Salesforce
    Published at Dec 31, 2020 by johnjvester #heroku
    Article Thumbnail
    127 Stories To Learn About Wordpress
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by learn #wordpress
    Article Thumbnail
    Bookmark This: 19 Essential GitHub Repositories
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    7 Hardest Programming Languages to Learn in 2023
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by itsfurqanaziz #programming-languages
    Article Thumbnail
    WebAssembly: Revolutionizing Web Development With High-Performance Code
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by emmanuelohaba #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Deciphering Chrome's Coverage Panel
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by dainemawer #webdev
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!