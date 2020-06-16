5 Best Online Courses to Learn GraphQL in 2020

Hello guys, you might have heard about GraphQL , another exciting technology. GraphQL is gaining a lot of popularity because of its superiority over traditional REST APIs



There is a good chance that you might have already have heard about GraphQL in blogs pots, on Medium , or, in general Web but like many others not sure whether it’s worth learning or not and if yes, from where to start.

Well, I have been learning GraphQL since last week and I would like to share some of the resources I have been using for my learning.

If you happen to learn GraphQL you can also get benefit from these tutorials and courses and if you happen to be a GraphQL expert, maybe you can advise if I am in the right direction or not.

You can also suggest some of the great GraphQL resources which are not mentioned in this list and I should look.

Anyway, before I go into which courses and tutorials to learn GraphQL in 2020, let me give you a brief overview of What is GraphQL and why should a web developer learn GraphQL.

The GraphQL is nothing but a query language from

Facebook which aims to solve pertinent problems with REST APIs like a

lot of endpoints, under-fetching, and over-fetching of data, and

versioning.

It provides a wrapper around APIs which makes it easier from front-end to use a single endpoint to get all the things they need.



returns User details which contains 31 fields, if you are just

interested in id, location, and url then you are fetching a lot of

unnecessary data which could impact performance and scalability of your

GraphQL solves this problem by wrapping this API and providing a simpler interface based upon your requirement.

It also makes it easier to evolve APIs over time and enables powerful

developer tools. Once you start using GraphQL I am sure you will also

start loving its flexibility, type-safety, and community of support.

Because of these awesome qualities, GraphQL is getting more and more popular every passing day and who knows it may replace REST in the coming years.

Many companies like Coursera have already use GraphQL for their API. They have also built tools that can dynamically translate their REST APIs to GraphQL.

If these things excite you and you want to try GraphQL or explore more,

you can check out the tutorials and courses, both free and paid, I am

going to share with you now.

Top 5 Online Courses to Learn GraphQL in 2020

There are so many GraphQL resources on the internet and its difficult to

choose which one is the best, but, you don’t need to. All you need is

try a couple of courses and tutorials and stick to the one where you can

connect with the instructor, because, that’s what makes the whole

difference.

It doesn’t matter if that course is not in-depth or covers everything

about GraphQL because as a beginner its more important to learn

important stuff and learn them better.



I found them more active, interesting, and engaging. So whenever I have

some free time like commuting to work and back, I learn from these

courses.

Anyway, enough about learning from online courses, now let’s see some of the GraphQL courses I have bought to learn GraphQL from scratch.

1. The Modern GraphQL Bootcamp (Advanced Node.js)

Apollo Client, and much more. This is another awesome GraphQL course from Udemy which will teach you how to build GraphQL applications using Node.js. Includes Prisma, authentication,, and much more.

This is again a gem of the course and I strongly recommend this to every Web developer who wants to learn GraphQL. Andrew focuses on project-based learning which is IMHO the best way to learn a new technology or framework and this course is no exception.

here is the link to join this course — The Modern GraphQL Bootcamp (Advanced Node.js

You will first understand GraphQL concepts and what it offers in comparison to REST, before delving into details for creating GraphQL Schemas, building API and testing it.

On the social side, the course has on average 4.8 ratings from 1,137

ratings given by 8,211 students enrolled in this course, which means you

are not alone. A lot of people have joined this course and learned

GraphQL better.

2. GraphQL with React Course

In this course , you will learn and master GraphQL by building real web apps with React and Node JS. The course is perfect for both beginner and experienced developers starting with GraphQL.

This is also the first GraphQL course I bought because I am a huge fan of Stephen Grider Having attended his React course , I love how explains things and I am able to connect with him.

I not only like his teaching skills but also how he delivers his courses

and his subject matter expertise. All his courses are top class and this one is no different.



communicate with GraphQL from your web application. You will also learn

You can sign up here.

On the Social side, this course is one of the best-sellers with on average

4.6 ratings from close to 28,000 students which speaks volumes about

the quality of this course.

Though I like this course, there is one downside of this course, you need to know React JS . If you don’t know React then this is probably not the right course for you.

3. Complete guide to building a GraphQL API



or you don’t know React but want to learn GraphQL then If for some reason you are not able to connect to Stephen Grider’s courseor you don’t know React but want to learn GraphQL then this is another awesome course to start with.

In this course , instructor Xavier Decuyper will teach you everything you need to know to build your own GraphQL API. I particularly liked the way he compared REST with GraphQL and highlights the shortcomings of REST APIs in terms of over-fetching and under-fetching data.



numbers are not as big as the first course but the material is awesome

and I can say that because I simply loved the course. This is also one of the highest-rated GraphQL courses on Udemy , an average of 4.8 from 162 ratings given by 761 students enrolled. Thenumbers are not as big as the first course but the material is awesomeand I can say that because I simply loved the course.

Here is the link to join the course — Complete guide to building a GraphQL API



you won’t find a lot of supplementary stuff but if you are completely

5. Building Scalable APIs with GraphQL

Since I also have Pluralsight membership I often go there are looking

for courses and tutorials on the latest technology. Luckily I find this

course which is seriously awesome.

In this course , instructor Sameer Buna will teach you how to build and consume GraphQL APIs with real-world examples. You not only learn about consuming GraphQL APIs but also how to build your own GraphQL APIs.

You’ll also learn about how to create a GraphQL schema and how to use it via an interface, including an HTTP-based one, along with different features of the GraphQL language as well as how to build them in a GraphQL server.

In short, a good course to learn GraphQL from scratch , particularly if you have a Pluralsight membership. If not, I suggest you get one because Pluaralsight is an awesome place to learn new things.

You can also take this course for free by taking their 10-day FREE Pass which provides 200 minutes of access (the course is 2 hours 10 m long) to all of their courses and tutorials.

here is the link to join this course — Building Scalable APIs with GraphQL

7. GraphQL by Example

This is the fourth GraphQL course I bought on Udemy, yeah I often go on a shopping spree on Udemy, especially during their crazy sales when they sell courses on just $10 or less.



This means you will not only learn how to consume GraphQL API using HTTP but also using Appolo clients. The course also teaches you essential things bout GraphQL Server and GraphQL Schema

Talking about social proof, the course has on average 4.6 ratings from 256 ratings given by 1,392 students enrolled, which is not bad. In short, a nice course to learn GraphQL if you like learning by examples.

That’s all about some of the best courses to learn GraphQL in 2020.

As I said, GraphQL looks really promising and can be used as an

alternative to REST and many companies like Coursera are actually using

that.



status code of 200 OK, even if the query is not successful, this issue

can make error handling difficult. Another problem is Caching, GraphQL

lacks built-in caching support, so you must provide your own caching

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these GraphQL courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have any

questions, books or courses which are useful for anyone learning

GraphQL, please drop a note.

P. S. — If you interested in learning GraphQL but looking for a free tutorial to start with the — If you interested in learning GraphQL but looking for a free tutorial to start with the GraphQL — A Primer on Udemy is perfect to start with. It’s completely free and provides a nice overview of GraphQL from a beginner's perspective.

