Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Build an NFT Website Using The Flow Blockchain and Cadence [Part 2]by@johnjvester

    Build an NFT Website Using The Flow Blockchain and Cadence [Part 2]

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    With a collectibles portal on the Flow blockchain and deployed to the testnet we can now focus on creating the frontend using React in the conclusion of this series.
    featured image - Build an NFT Website Using The Flow Blockchain and Cadence [Part 2]
    programming #flow #cadence #react #reactjs #nft #web3
    John Vester HackerNoon profile picture

    @johnjvester

    John Vester

    Information Technology professional with 25+ years expertise in application design and architecture.

    Receive Stories from @johnjvester

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Integrate Traditional Cloud Development With Salesforce
    Published at Dec 31, 2020 by johnjvester #heroku
    Article Thumbnail
    ChromaFlora - a Hybrid Exhibition in the Estufa Fria in Lisbon: Where art meets technology in nature
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by hackernoonevents #tech-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    Understand React.js in 1 Minute and 58 Seconds
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by gpt10 #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    $500M TVL Within A Week: Lessons from #Blur and #Blast🚀
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by codingjourneyfromunemployment #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Sui Surpasses $150M in TVL, Showcasing Blistering DeFi Momentum
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Mimicking Unisat's Success Formula in the Bitcoin Ecosystem
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by 0xkiveiru #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!