Storytelling in Virtual Reality – The State of VR Podcast w/One Hamsa

Virtual reality is one of the most exciting and rapidly growing technology industries in the world. While many companies have been developing VR headsets, apps, and games for a number of years, VR has not yet broken into the mainstream. However, with the release of the PSVR in 2016 and the Oculus Quest in 2019, VR is growing rapidly in the gaming sector.
This gives rise to many talented independent game development companies. On the Hacker Noon Podcast, we talk to Dave Levy and Assaf Ronen from One Hamsa, a VR game development studio based out of Tel Aviv, Israel. They are the developer of the popular Racket NX game on the Oculus Quest.
In our podcast, we talk about the state of the VR industry in 2020 and telling narratives in virtual reality. Dave and Assaf share their own personal development stories, along with advice for VR game devs.
Please watch the podcast below and scroll down for timestamps, if you want to skip ahead.
Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/storytelling-in-virtual-reality-the-state-of-vr-w-one-hamsa/id1436233955
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3AETgyWt5hBGvTONe8Yt6i
Also be sure to check out One Hamsa's website and subscribe to their newsletter for future updates on their games.
