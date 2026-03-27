The next wave of AI products should not win by automating every cognitive step. It should win by protecting the human abilities that become more valuable as answers get cheaper: judgment, independent thinking, learning, persuasion, resistance, and originality. The next wave of AI products should not win by automating every cognitive step. It should win by protecting the human abilities that become more valuable as answers get cheaper: judgment, independent thinking, learning, persuasion, resistance, and originality. Every AI demo has the same magic trick: type a request, get a polished answer. The workflow feels frictionless, and that is exactly why it deserves more scrutiny. The biggest risk of generative AI may not be that it replaces human labor. It may be that it quietly retrains human cognition. Not overnight. Not in a dramatic science-fiction way. But through repetition. When a tool consistently removes the need to verify, struggle, outline, compare, or generate first ideas, users get fewer reps in the very abilities that keep them intellectually independent. That does not make AI bad. It makes interface design consequential. Search engines did not only change how we find information; they changed how we remember where to find it. Social feeds did not only change media consumption; they changed attention itself. Generative AI will do the same to thinking. If you are building AI software, you are not just shipping a feature. You are shipping a training loop. Automation Is Training Us, Whether We Notice It or Not Automation Is Training Us, Whether We Notice It or Not A useful way to think about AI is this: every interface teaches a habit. If a system rewards instant acceptance, users learn to accept quickly. If it always starts with an answer, users stop forming a first hypothesis. If it writes the polished version before the human has generated a rough one, the human stops practicing the messy middle. This is not a philosophical hunch anymore. In a 2025 CHI paper, Hyo Jin Lee and colleagues surveyed 319 knowledge workers and collected 936 real-world examples of GenAI use. The pattern was uncomfortable: higher confidence in GenAI was associated with less self-reported critical thinking, while higher confidence in one’s own ability and in one’s ability to evaluate AI outputs predicted more critical engagement. The work also argues that AI shifts human effort away from generating the answer and toward verification, response integration, and task stewardship. That shift matters because it is harder than it sounds. Lev Tankelevitch and co-authors argue that generative AI places heavy metacognitive demands on users: you have to decide when to trust, when to verify, when to intervene, and when to ignore the model entirely. In other words, AI can remove first-order effort while increasing second-order effort. If product teams optimize only for surface smoothness, the human is left with the hardest part of the workflow, but fewer cues, fewer habits, and less motivation to do it well. The Five Cognitive Muscles Worth Protecting The Five Cognitive Muscles Worth Protecting If you care about what AI is doing to people, stop asking whether it makes them “smarter” or “dumber.” That framing is too crude. The better question is: which cognitive muscles get stronger, which get weaker, and which stop getting trained at all? Here are five that matter. 1. Judgment 1. Judgment Judgment is the ability to separate “sounds right” from “is right.” This is the first skill AI can quietly erode because large language models are optimized to produce fluent, coherent answers. Fluency is useful, but it is also a confidence amplifier. Mark Steyvers and colleagues showed in Nature Machine Intelligence that users tend to overestimate the accuracy of LLM responses when the system provides default explanations. Even more telling, longer explanations can increase user confidence even when the extra length does not improve answer accuracy. That is a dangerous combo: polished output plus inflated trust. If a builder wants to protect judgment, the product cannot only generate answers; it has to train verification. 2. Independent Thinking 2. Independent Thinking Independent thinking is not the same as intelligence. It is the habit of forming your own frame before receiving the machine’s frame. Once that habit disappears, users do not necessarily become less capable in a single moment. They become less likely to initiate reasoning without assistance. This is where interface sequencing matters. Research on AI overreliance by Zana Buçinca and co-authors found that cognitive forcing functions, designs that make people think before accepting AI recommendations, reduce overreliance better than simple explainability alone. There is a product lesson buried in that result: the most protective designs are often a little less convenient. If every workflow begins with the model’s answer, the user may stop practicing the first move of thought itself. 3. Learning 3. Learning Learning is where the difference between a scaffold and a crutch becomes impossible to ignore. Performance and learning are not the same thing. A tool can make users look more capable in the moment while leaving them weaker when the tool disappears. A 2025 PNAS study by Hamsa Bastani and collaborators found exactly that pattern in high-school mathematics. Students using a standard ChatGPT-like tutor improved during AI-assisted practice, but later performed worse on their own than the control group on a no-AI exam. By contrast, a tutor designed with guardrails to preserve learning avoided much of that harm. A separate 2025 Scientific Reports study by Greg Kestin and colleagues found that a research-based AI tutor could improve learning outcomes and engagement relative to active learning in class. Same technology family. Very different learning consequences. Product design decides whether AI teaches or merely carries. 4. Persuasion Resistance 4. Persuasion Resistance Most people still think of AI as an answer engine. It is also becoming a rhetoric engine. That matters because the systems that can explain, empathize, and personalize at scale can also influence at scale. In Nature Human Behaviour, Francesco Salvi and co-authors reported that GPT-4 could be more persuasive than human opponents in online debates when given basic personal information. The broader lesson is bigger than one debate study: AI systems are increasingly good at telling people what they want to hear in the language they are most likely to accept. If we do not actively train resistance to manipulation, “helpful” systems may end up weakening one of the most important civic and personal capacities humans have: the ability to notice when they are being steered. 5. Originality 5. Originality AI can make individuals look more creative while making groups more similar. That is not a contradiction; it is one of the most important creative trade-offs of this era. In Science Advances, Anil Doshi and Oliver Hauser found that access to generative AI ideas improved the perceived creativity and writing quality of stories, especially for less creative writers. But those AI-assisted stories also became more similar to one another. In plain English: the tool can raise the floor while lowering the diversity of the room. The risk is not that people will stop creating. It is that they will increasingly create inside the same invisible template. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. The most dangerous AI failure mode may not be bad answers. It may be fewer human reps at the skills required to question good-looking answers. This Is Not an Anti-AI Argument This Is Not an Anti-AI Argument The wrong takeaway from all of this would be “people should stop using AI.” That is neither realistic nor useful. The right takeaway is that AI should be designed with a clearer theory of what humans must continue to practice. The strongest evidence we have does not say AI always harms cognition. It says the outcome depends heavily on interaction design. Answer-first systems can inflate confidence, reduce verification, and weaken transfer. Guardrailed tutoring systems can improve learning. Cognitive forcing can reduce overreliance. Uncertainty-aware explanations can improve calibration. The practical question for builders is not whether to use AI, but what kind of human the product is training on the other side of repeated use. The Next Product Category Is Cognitive Guardrails The Next Product Category Is Cognitive Guardrails That is why I think the next important AI product category is cognitive guardrails: software that sits around AI workflows and protects or strengthens human cognition instead of treating the human as the slow part of the stack. A cognitive guardrail product would not only ask, “How fast did the user get an answer?” It would also ask, “Did the user verify it? Did they form an initial judgment first? Did they learn the underlying principle? Did the system make them more persuadable? Did their output become more generic over time?” In practice, that means new kinds of features. Think-first flows that require a user hypothesis before the AI answer appears. Verification drills that force source checks and counterexamples. Delayed no-AI tests that measure transfer rather than immediate performance. Diversity prompts that push users away from default template convergence. Persuasion simulators that train people to spot emotional steering, identity targeting, and confidence theater. What Builders Should Measure Before They Monetize What Builders Should Measure Before They Monetize If this category gets built, one design decision matters a lot: do not confuse a person’s recent AI behavior with their underlying ability. A user might paste ten “just give me the answer” prompts during a deadline crunch without permanently losing independent thinking. So the right architecture is two-layered. Measure ability with explicit tests. Measure risk with behavior logs. Ability tells you where the user truly stands. Risk tells you where they may be drifting. That distinction matters for trust, product integrity, and ethics. It also makes for a better business model. Users are more likely to pay for ongoing coaching than for a system that seems to punish them every time it detects weakness. There is another uncomfortable lesson from the overreliance literature: the safest designs are not always the most immediately likable. Buçinca’s work found that users often preferred the systems that felt less mentally demanding even when those systems produced worse decisions. That means teams optimizing only for delight, speed, and low friction may accidentally optimize for cognitive dependency. The Best AI Products of the Next Wave Will Make Humans Stronger The Best AI Products of the Next Wave Will Make Humans Stronger For the last two years, the dominant question in AI product design has been: how much of the task can the model do for the user? The next better question is: how much of the user can the product preserve while the model helps with the task? That shift sounds subtle, but it changes everything. It changes what you measure, what you reward, what you monetize, and what you consider a successful outcome. The best AI products of the next wave may feel slightly less magical in the first thirty seconds because they will sometimes slow people down. But they may create far more value after thirty days, because they leave the user more capable instead of more dependent. We do not need fewer AI tools. We need a better design philosophy for the ones we build. The real moat will not be the product that thinks instead of the human. It will be the product that helps the human keep thinking well. Selected References Selected References - Lee et al., “The Impact of Generative AI on Critical Thinking” (CHI 2025) Lee et al., “The Impact of Generative AI on Critical Thinking” (CHI 2025) Lee et al., “The Impact of Generative AI on Critical Thinking” (CHI 2025) - Steyvers et al., “What Large Language Models Know and What People Think They Know” (Nature Machine Intelligence, 2025) Steyvers et al., “What Large Language Models Know and What People Think They Know” (Nature Machine Intelligence, 2025) Steyvers et al., “What Large Language Models Know and What People Think They Know” (Nature Machine Intelligence, 2025) - Bastani et al., “Generative AI without Guardrails Can Harm Learning” (PNAS, 2025) Bastani et al., “Generative AI without Guardrails Can Harm Learning” (PNAS, 2025) Bastani et al., “Generative AI without Guardrails Can Harm Learning” (PNAS, 2025) - Salvi et al., “On the Conversational Persuasiveness of GPT-4” (Nature Human Behaviour, 2025) Salvi et al., “On the Conversational Persuasiveness of GPT-4” (Nature Human Behaviour, 2025) Salvi et al., “On the Conversational Persuasiveness of GPT-4” (Nature Human Behaviour, 2025) - Doshi and Hauser, “Generative AI Enhances Individual Creativity but Reduces the Collective Diversity of Novel Content” (Science Advances, 2024) Doshi and Hauser, “Generative AI Enhances Individual Creativity but Reduces the Collective Diversity of Novel Content” (Science Advances, 2024) Doshi and Hauser, “Generative AI Enhances Individual Creativity but Reduces the Collective Diversity of Novel Content” (Science Advances, 2024)