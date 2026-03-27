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Stop Building More AI Copilots, and Start Building Cognitive Guardrails

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byQuincy Labro@labro

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March 27th, 2026
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Quincy Labro@labro

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machine-learning#ai-ethics#ai-and-critical-thinking#cognitive-impact-of-ai#ai-impact-research#ai-overreliance#ai-product-design-ethics#responsible-ai-development#ai-adoption

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