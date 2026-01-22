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Building a DIY Image-Based Part Inspection System: No Expensive Hardware Needed

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byQuincy Labro@labro

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January 22nd, 2026
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programming#programming#image-normalization#image-based-part-inspection#precision-measurement#computer-vision#computer-vision-application#image-based-inspection#image-based-inspection-system

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