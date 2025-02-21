Statutory Boards Represent Legacy Systems That Have Outlived Their Purpose

In recent days, I've been approached by numerous fellow Tongans asking about my intentions regarding the newly advertised positions on Tonga's Public Enterprises Statutory Board of Directors. Their curiosity is understandable, given my vocal advocacy for technological advancement and governmental reform. However, my response to these inquiries reflects a deeper concern about the structural inefficiencies within our current system.





The existence of these Statutory Boards, in my view, represents a legacy system that has outlived its purpose. With the enactment of the Public Enterprises Act, we've created a redundant layer of bureaucracy that serves more as a financial burden than an effective oversight mechanism. The Ministry of Public Enterprises, through its CEO and staff, already possesses the capability and mandate to perform the necessary checks and balances for our public enterprises.





Drawing parallels with recent developments in the United States, where the Trump administration, alongside innovators like Elon Musk and his Dodge team, has demonstrated the value of streamlining government operations and reducing unnecessary expenditure, Tonga must embrace similar principles of efficiency and fiscal responsibility. The maintenance of these Statutory Boards represents precisely the kind of bureaucratic overlap that drains our limited resources without adding proportional value.





To those who have encouraged me to apply for these board positions, my response has been clear and consistent i.e "Why would any experienced professional choose to serve in an advisory role at a compensation rate lower than the CEOs they're meant to guide? The proposition of sharing decades of hard-earned knowledge and expertise from a position of limited influence, while others implement (or ignore) your recommendations at their discretion, seems fundamentally misaligned with effective governance principles."





This isn't about compensation alone, it's about structural efficiency and the optimal deployment of expertise. If the government genuinely seeks to leverage external expertise for the benefit of our public enterprises, it should be willing to place qualified individuals in executive positions where they can directly implement necessary changes. The current board structure creates a consultative layer that often serves more as a ceremonial checkpoint than a catalyst for meaningful transformation.





As I mentioned in my previous piece about postponing my parliamentary ambitions, my commitment to Tonga's development remains unwavering. However, this commitment must be channeled through positions where real impact is possible. The reform of our public enterprises system represents another area where bold thinking and structural reform are desperately needed.





The solution lies not in filling these board positions but in fundamentally rethinking their necessity. The Ministry of Public Enterprises should be empowered and properly resourced to fulfill its oversight role directly. This would require updating our legislation and policies, but the long-term benefits in terms of efficiency, cost savings, and clearer lines of accountability would far outweigh the initial effort of reform.





For Tonga to truly modernize its public sector and embrace the digital future I've long advocated for, we must be willing to challenge and eliminate outdated structures. Just as my previous piece discussed the importance of building homegrown solutions rather than relying on foreign aid, we must also build governmental structures that reflect modern principles of efficiency and effectiveness.





The path forward requires courage, the courage to acknowledge when traditional structures no longer serve their intended purpose, and the courage to implement meaningful reform rather than perpetuating systems simply because they've always existed. As we continue our journey toward becoming the Web3 Tech Hub of the Pacific, every aspect of our governmental structure should be evaluated through the lens of efficiency, effectiveness, and future readiness.





To those who continue to ask about my interest in these board positions, my answer reflects a broader vision for reform: We don't need more directors; we need direct action. We don't need more oversight layers; we need streamlined, effective governance. And most importantly, we don't need to maintain systems that have outlived their purpose; we need the courage to implement meaningful change.





The future of Tonga's public enterprises lies not in populating outdated governance structures but in boldly re-imagining how these vital institutions can better serve our nation's interests. As we continue to navigate our path toward digital transformation and economic modernization, let's ensure that every aspect of our governmental structure supports rather than hinders this progress.





The journey continues, but it must be guided by wisdom in knowing which paths to take, and which outdated routes to leave behind.