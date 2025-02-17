In Tonga, All We Need Is the Political Will to Bring Technological Advancement

My family and I joined the LSD Vaini Ward 2 Worship session this morning. The theme for January and February is "Knowledge and Wisdom". The sermon by Brother Fulivai highlighted that "Education Is A Collective Responsibility" and it inspired me to write this piece.





As I reflect on my January announcement to run for the Tongan Parliament, I find myself at a familiar crossroads. Just as in 2021, February has brought with it an unexpected calling, leading me to take a different path to serve my nation's technological advancement. While my parliamentary ambitions will once again be postponed, this time until 2029, I see this not as a detour but as divine timing.





The current administration under Dr. 'Aisake Eke has demonstrated a progressive vision for Tonga that aligns perfectly with my own aspirations for our digital future. Rather than competing for a seat at the table, I now find myself in a better position to collaborate directly with a government that shares my commitment to technological transformation. This unexpected turn of events feels like destiny rising to the occasion, presenting an opportunity too significant to decline.





My recent piece on USAID's bureaucracy stalling digital innovation projects sparked significant discussion on LinkedIn, with some comments highlighting the importance of partnerships and the value of progra ms like the DCCP (Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership). I whole-heartedly agree with the sentiments, but my response to that is, "we don't need US taxpaying citizens' hard-earned money to do these things. What we need is the political will to start doing things ourselves". We should reinforce the importance of striking a balance between self-reliance and strategic partnerships. Of course we should remain open to collaborations that genuinely support our development goals, but we must prioritize local innovation and political will over foreign aid systems that often come with administrative burdens, bureaucracy and misaligned priorities.





As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated, "Current foreign assistance processes are severely inefficient and do not substantially benefit the American people. USAID has numerous conflicting, overlapping, and duplicative functions that it shares with the Department of State. Additionally, USAID's systems and processes are not well synthesized, integrated, or coordinated, and often result in discord in the foreign policy and foreign relations of the United States. This undermines the President's ability to carry out foreign relations." This assessment resonates with my own experiences and has reinforced my decision to work with Tonga's current leadership to build homegrown solutions.





My passion for making Tonga the Web3 Tech Hub of the Pacific remains unwavering. The difference now is that I can pursue this vision in partnership with leadership that appreciates the potential of internet connectivity and digital transformation. This anticipated collaboration offers the chance to implement initiatives more swiftly and effectively than might have been possible as my single voice within Parliament.





The journey that led tech titans like Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg into the political arena during the Trump administration taught us that effective change often comes from strategic positioning. Sometimes, the most impactful place to be isn't necessarily within the governmental structure, but alongside it, especially when that government is receptive to innovation.





My decision to postpone my parliamentary campaign stems from seeing that my vision is well aligned with the current government in cleaning up the mess created by the previous administration. Furthermore, I am still well able as an engineer offering skills and expertise working in the engine room rather than being on deck with the executive lawmakers. This positioning allows me to contribute directly to building the technological infrastructure without the constraints of political procedure, at least for the next three years.





This postponement allows me to focus wholly on building the technological foundation that will support Tonga's digital evolution. I remain committed to offering my expertise freely to all Tongans, creating educational opportunities that transcend formal qualifications. By developing these programs now, with governmental support, we can ensure that if I do enter Parliament in 2029, I'll be representing a population that's already engaged with and benefiting from these technologies.





The resistance to change that once seemed our greatest obstacle has begun to diminish under the current administration. There's a newfound openness to exploring how blockchain can enhance governance, how crypto can diversify our economy, and how affordable connectivity can bridge geographical divides between our islands and with the wider world.





This shift in timing also acknowledges a truth about meaningful change, it rarely follows our preferred schedule. The seeds we plant today, in partnership with receptive leadership, may yield far greater harvests than what might have grown in the political climate of yesterday or tomorrow.





My commitment to Tonga's technological advancement hasn't changed, only the vehicle through which I'll deliver it in the immediate future. The dream of a digitally empowered Tonga, leading the Pacific in Web3 innovation, remains vibrant and attainable. In fact, I am adamant my vision is in alignment with the current government's priorities. We may reach that destination sooner than if I had taken the parliamentary path now because I am still well and able, functioning in the engine room, which would have been NOT the case had I been in the saloon as a member of the House of Representatives.





To those who support my political aspirations, I ask for your continued partnership in this revised journey. The destination remains the same, even as the path adjusts. And to Dr. 'Aisake Eke and his Cabinet, I extend my gratitude for creating an environment where technological visionaries can contribute meaningfully without necessarily holding elected office.





The future we create together, whether from within Parliament or in collaborative partnership with it, will be measured not by the titles we held, but by the transformation we enabled. And that work continues, uninterrupted and with renewed purpose, today.





The journey evolves, but the mission endures...