Stateless Minds' CEO Says The World Needs True decentralization More Than Ever

Creator of VisioneerHub and Cyber Stasis.
Hey HackerNoon Readers! I'm Marin Kirkov and I'm the CEO of Stateless Minds LLC.
Web 3 is one of the most exciting technologies in the current tech landscape because the world needs true decentralization more than ever. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on Web 3 and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.
I am currently tinkering with IPFS. It’s a project that caught my attention because it allows users to co-host dapps. I use it with WebAssembly exclusively to create full-stack dapps living on the edge. I started out with a passion for innovation, cooperation and solidarity.
I mainly maintain Cyber-Stasis. A post-money economy simulator in the form of a free fictional game based on gift economy. It tests the hypothesis of having a market system without any exchange be it barters or money.
I recently felt the urge to write after many years of thinking that I have no talent for it. It just came naturally this time. As a long-term reader of HackerNoon it was and still is the cool place to be!
I would say IPFS again. It’s just one of those things that try to change the web as a whole. On a personal level, I am much more interested now in the concept of a moneyless economy and cooperative living.
The thing that worries me the most is the labeling and deciding what’s Web3 and what’s not. Words are powerful and worth being free of context.
Money is just a concept and not a real-world asset. I would invest them in communities experimenting with a moneyless society as well as educational institutions researching the topic.
Software architecture, alternative economics theory, political anarchy, liquid democracy.
Don’t underestimate yourself. Life is worth losing.
Relax, it’s all just a projection of reality.