Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Founder
Today I released State.of.dev, a project that visualizes the current state of development split by key topics. It’s great, amazing, you will love it…
I love visualisations of data. It provides a quick overview at first glance, but also a deeper meaning between relations when zoomed in. One of my favourite visualisations is the Gartner Hype Cycle:
Gartner, a IT consultancy, has been creating them for decades now. They try to capture the state of emerging technologies, by separating hype from productivity.
It places topics from VR, AR, Machine Learning, IoT and Quantum Computing in one visual representation. A chart. Its horizontal axis indicate the techs’ phase, while the vertical axis indicates expectations.
What makes this visualisation so attractive, is that it provides you with a starting point for understanding and exploring a certain market and it’s key technologies.
That information can help you decide whether to either invest your time and money into an emerging technology, or wait for the hype to pass.
Another example is Forrester, another consultancy, who made the following graph to capture the state of Big Data Hadoop cloud players:
Personally it holds a bit too much information (strategy quality, product offering depth, and market presence) but provides an interesting overview of the positioning of the players in the market.
From that foundation the idea behind stateofdev.com evolved. It provides a broad range of expert topics, specific market chart types, and identifies relevant (emerging) technologies by positioning them in the phases they are in.
State.of.dev has interactive graphs representing the current state of development in the topics: technology, javascript frameworks, web standards, design trends, SEO and over 15 more, grouped by specific expertises like frontend, startups or mobile.
PS: If you want to contribute ping me Yvo Schaap.