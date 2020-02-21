Stashing in Git
Imagine that you are working on a part of a project and it starts getting messy. There has been an urgent bug that needs your immediate attention. It is time to save
your changes and switch branches. The problem is, you don’t want to do a commit of a half-done work. The solution is
`git stash`
.
"Stashing is handy if you need to quickly switch context and work on something else but you're mid-way through a code change and aren't quite ready to commit." By Bitbucket.
Stashing
Let's say you currently have a couple of local modifications. Run
`git status`
, to check your current state:
# Changes to be committed:
# (use "git reset HEAD <file>..." to unstage)
# Changes not staged for commit:
# (use "git add <file>..." to update what will be committed)
# modified: assets/stylesheets/styles.css
We need to work on that urgent bug. First, we want to save out unfinished work changes without committing them. This is where
`git stash`
comes as a savior:
Saved working directory and index state WIP on master:
bb06da6 Modified the index page
HEAD is now at bb06da6 Modified the index page
(To restore them type "git stash apply")
Your working directory
is now clean and all uncommitted local changes have been saved! At this point, you're free to make new changes, create new commits
, switch branches
, and perform any other Git operations.
By default, stashes are identified as "WIP" – work in progress, on top of the branch and commit they are created from.
Re-applying Your Stash
Git stash
is a temporary storage. When you're ready to continue where you left off, you can restore the saved state easily:
`git stash pop`
.
Popping your stash removes the changes from your stash and reapplies the last saved state. If you want to keep the changes
in the stash as well, you can use
`git stash apply`
instead.
Additional Tips and Tricks
There are a couple of other things you can do with a stash. Let's take a look!
Save a stash with a message
:
`$ git stash save <message>`
.
Try this out by adding CSS-line high
to your styles and stash it with a nice comment.
This is the only way to save untracked files
:
`$ git stash -u`
or
`$ git stash --include-untracked`.
When you
`git stash`
or
`git stash save`
, Git will create a Git commit object with a name and then save it in your repo. You can view the list of stashes
you made at any time!
`$ git stash list`
.
stash@{0}: On master: Modified the index page
stash@{1}: WIP on master: bb06da6 Initial Commit
You can choose to stash
just a single file, a collection of files, or individual changes from within files:
`$ git stash -p`
or
`$ git stash --patch`
.
RSpec tests
are a must in the Ruby on Rails projects, but they might not be always complete. Stash only the part that is ready to go!
There are two ways to view a stash: to view the full diff
of a stash -
`$ git stash show -p`
or view only the latest stash
-
`$ git stash show`
.
2 files changed, 3 insertions(+)
- Creating a branch from the stash
Create a new branch
to apply your stashed changes to, and then pop your stashed changes onto it:
`$ git stash branch <branch_name> <stash_id>`
.
This is another way to save your stash before moving on with the project.
Use it with caution, it maybe is difficult to revert. The only way to revert it is if you didn't close the terminal after deleting the stash.
If you no longer need a particular stash
, you can delete it with:
`$ git stash drop <stash_id>`
. Or you can delete all
of your stashes from the repo with:
`$ git stash clear`
.
Hope this article helped you to get a better understanding how stashing works. Be sure to test it out!
