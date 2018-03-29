Announcing GitPitch Pro

The Markdown Presentation Desktop + Cloud Service

Today I am delighted to announce the public release of GitPitch Pro.

GitPitch Pro is a new slideshow presentation service available by subscription for everyone on GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.

Whether you are a public speaker, an educator, a startup, or an established business, if you are using Git and creating slideshow content, then GitPitch Pro is for you.

Read on for more details. Pricing. And a one month free trial offer.

GitPitch Pro In A Nutshell

The Pro release offers the following features and services:

GitPitch Desktop available on OSX, Linux, and Windows Delivered using Docker container technology Allowing you to work online or offline Using Markdown and any asset (code, images, etc) within your Git repos To create stunning Reveal.js slideshow presentations That can be developed, previewed, and presented live on your desktop And published to the cloud with a simple git-push Using GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to deliver public, private, and password-protected presentations

GitPitch Pro delivers a unique presentation service for everyone on GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket. Powered by Git, Markdown, and Reveal.js ❤️

GitPitch Pro Simple & Transparent Pricing

The Pro service is offered on a monthly subscription basis.

All billing is handled directly by the Docker Store, trusted by users the world over with 12 billion downloads and counting.

The following screenshot shows pricing details as currently advertised (May, 2018) on the GitPitch website:

The FREE PLAN ensures existing GitPitch users continue to enjoy all of the open-source community features they have come to know and love

The PRO PLAN unlocks GitPitch Desktop, GitPitch Security, and GitPitch Surveys. With support for public and private repositories on GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.

The ENTERPRISE PLAN offers the GitPitch Server for deployment on-premises. It integrates seamlessly with self-hosted GitHub Enterprise, GitLab, Bitbucket, GitBucket, Gitea, and Gogs servers. The Enterprise license also includes a full site license for GitPitch Desktop. For further details, contact here.

If none of these plans fit your specific needs, just drop me an email and we can work together on finding a solution that works best for you.

BONUS! One Month Free Trial Now Available

The GitPitch Pro beta program has just ended. The beta program provided free access to the pro cloud service for the past few months. The overall response has been tremendously positive.

While that beta program was up and running I kept busy preparing GitPitch Desktop for inclusion in the full public release of GitPitch Pro.

As GitPitch Desktop is now available, I have decided to offer a 1 month free trail. Personal plan. Or Professional plan. Single user license. Available right now. For absolutely everyone.

Claim your GitPitch Pro one month free trial right here, right now.

Move Faster From Idea To Presentation

On a personal note, today is a pretty big day. Almost two years ago I fired up vi and typed the first lines of code that led me on a fascinating journey to today’s announcement, the release of GitPitch Pro.

In the beginning, there was a simple idea. Move faster from idea to presentation.

Since the initial launch, thousands of GitPitch.com users have created and shared slideshow presentations reaching audiences in almost 100 countries around the world.

Along the way I have been inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of the GitPitch community. So I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you everyone on GitHub, GitLab, and Atlassian Bitbucket for helping to make GitPitch the de facto markdown presentation service on Git.

Thank you! 💛

If you have any questions or feedback you can reach me in the comments sections below or directly on Twitter or by email, [email protected].

Thanks for reading today. Happy presenting everyone. David.

