Startup Interview with Terence Hielscher, Founder & Managing Director at MoBerries

The idea behind MoBerries (founded in 2015) is to help people efficiently identify opportunities in the talent market. The company's success is measured in the number of people we make happy. It's about getting candidates hired. That is the goal. The future is not about building companies but about building ecosystems built on business logic. The founder says he is a strong believer that life is a relationship-driven business, and the fact that humans can be more resilient than me. He is excited about deep learning, the benefits of leveraging metric learning, and how it is becoming more affordable.