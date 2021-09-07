Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape by@ryanep

Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time and money. Cape is an idea of how workplaces could and should be different. We want to help support the creation of workplaces where people are respectfully trusted to have access to company funds so that they can get on with doing their jobs. We’ve had over 1300 companies sign up to our waitlist, and just secured a strategic partnership with Mastercard as a Principal Member recently. It's all about community and the ability to tap into a network that has some of the sharpest minds from around the world.
image
Ryan Edwards-Pritchard Hacker Noon profile picture

@ryanep
Ryan Edwards-Pritchard

Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time & money.

Ryan Edwards-Pritchard Hacker Noon profile picture
by Ryan Edwards-Pritchard @ryanep.Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time & money.
Read my stories
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#startup-advice#startup-strategy#founder-stories#fintech#fintech-trends#cape#entrepreneurship
Join Hacker Noon loading