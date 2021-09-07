Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape

Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time and money. Cape is an idea of how workplaces could and should be different. We want to help support the creation of workplaces where people are respectfully trusted to have access to company funds so that they can get on with doing their jobs. We’ve had over 1300 companies sign up to our waitlist, and just secured a strategic partnership with Mastercard as a Principal Member recently. It's all about community and the ability to tap into a network that has some of the sharpest minds from around the world.