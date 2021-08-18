Startup Interview with Oona Rokyta, CEO and Co-Founder, Lance
Lance is the first financial guidance account for creators and flexible workers. Part business banking account and part robo-advisor, Lance can collect multiple, different incomes and accurately calculate and actively allocate toward. Lance can also automatically pay quarterly tax payments, populate custom Schedule C documents, and send a bi-monthly salary to users’ personal bank accounts. The startup is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and was founded by Avish Ghanhan, a former PR and marketing consultant.
Lance is the first smart business banking account for the self-employed