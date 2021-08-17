Startup Interview with Jack Nikogosian, CEO of ARYZE

A full-reserve bank using regulated cloud-native banking software, blockchains and smart-contracts. Founder of fintech company ARYZE together with CFO Morten Christorp Nielsen, who has won multiple awards for his company. Aryze aims to reduce money transfer costs to near zero, and to provide solutions to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals 9, 10 and 16. He has been named as one of the top 100 talents in Denmark in 2019 and on Forbes 30 under 30 in 2020.