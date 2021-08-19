Startup Interview with Christine Bottagaro, Resurface Labs Co-founder

Resurface is an API system of record, for triage and root cause, and threat identification. The startup wants people to have all the API data without tradeoffs (cost, time, storage) People shouldn't have to guess about how API user actions are being used or abused. We want to democratize actionable API user information. We want people to be informed about what they do and what they want to do with their API data. We’re not interested in traditional solutions masquerading as API-centric, but in this case, buyers should be informed.