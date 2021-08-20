Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview with Chase Palmieri, CEO of Credder or "Rotten Tomatoes for News" by@chasepalmieri

Startup Interview with Chase Palmieri, CEO of Credder or "Rotten Tomatoes for News"

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Credder is the world’s leading news review platform, allowing verified journalists and the public to review articles, creating overall credibility scores for each article, author, and outlet. Founder/CTO Austin Walter and co-founder David Smooke are unlikely heroes to reform online news media. They are passionate, missionary founders who have defied the odds at every stage of the company and continue to grow into their roles and responsibilities as the team that is connecting and empowering the world's news consumers.
image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
New SOTA Image Captioning: ClipCap by @whatsai
#artificial-intelligence
What is R-CNN? - Summarizing Regions with CNN Features by @dipanks
#computer-vision
3D Models at City Scale! by @whatsai
#3d
What the future holds: 5 core QA trends to rule 2022 by @a1qa
#quality-assurance
Find out Which Startup is Winning in Your City by @startups
#startup

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#trust-and-credibility#digital-credibility#online-news-consumption#credder#rotten-tomatoes-for-news#black-box-algorithm#ai
Join Hacker Noon loading