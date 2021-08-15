Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoStartup Interview with Changsu Lee, Allganize's Founder and CEO by@allganize

Startup Interview with Changsu Lee, Allganize's Founder and CEO

image
Allganize, Inc. Hacker Noon profile picture

@allganizeAllganize, Inc.

Allganize, Inc. is an artificial intelligence NLU startup based in the Silicon Valley, CA.

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
AI in Health & Fitness Industry Doesn't Seem to Have a Downside by @milespmurray
#artificial-intelligence
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning

Tags

#artificial-intelligence#tech-startups#machine-learning#natural-language-processing#cognitive-search#startups#startups-of-the-year#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.