Startup Interview with Andrey Ustyugov, CEO, Planner 5D

Alexey Sheremetyev is the CEO of Planner 5D, an easy-to-use 3D home design platform. The company allows anyone to create floor plans and interior designs in minutes without any special skills using powerful AI, VR & AR technologies. He won the Facebook Developer World Hack in 2012, and founded 3 tech companies before joining the company as CEO in 2020. He says he is "amazed" that with the growing influence of technology companies, we fail to realize the state's position around this all.