Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon  by@prompts

Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Interviews are reserved for Nominees of HackerNoon’s Inaugural [Startups of the Year] campaign. If you were nominated as one of the best startups in your city, don’t hesitate to answer these questions [here] The questions are below. At the bottom of the page is the question: "What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do? And why? What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about?"
image
Official Writing Prompts Hacker Noon profile picture

@prompts
Official Writing Prompts

If you’re experiencing writer’s block or just need to do something random and fun, you’ve come to the right place.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
[Writing Prompt] Cool Tech Abroad Interview by @prompts
#writing-prompts
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
How Big is BIG DATA Really? by @prompts
#writing-prompts
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories
HackerNoon "About You" Page Tutorial by @linh
#hackernoon

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#writing-prompts#interview-questions#startup-founders#startups#startups-of-the-year-nominees#hackernoon#founder-journey
Join Hacker Noon loading