Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoStartup Advice: 3 Digital PR KPIs You Should Know by@maryglazkova

Startup Advice: 3 Digital PR KPIs You Should Know

image
Mary Glazkova Hacker Noon profile picture

@maryglazkovaMary Glazkova

VC PR Partner | Deeptech PR consultant

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
8 Tips For Running A VR-based Event by @maryglazkova
#vr
On Interactive Content and How it Can be Used to Build Brand Loyalty by @adam-stieb
#digital-marketing
4 Tips for Operating a Successful Digital Showroom by @emmy-david
#digital-marketing
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
How to Generate Leads and Grow Your Business on LinkedIn in 2021 by @linkedcamp
#linkedin-marketing
5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up by @youarelaunched
#startup-advice

Tags

#digital-marketing#public-relations#startups#startup-advice#startup-strategy#online-marketing#digital-public-relations
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.