"Start Investing Early" - Yan Cui, AWS Serverless Hero

Yan Cui from Netherlands has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today.
So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Yan Cui had to share.
I'm an AWS Serverless Hero and independent consultant helping companies go faster for less by adopting serverless technologies successfully.
I mainly write about AWS and Serverless on my blog https://theburningmonk.com.
I also teach via video courses such as http://lambdabestpractice.com and instructor-led workshops such as https://www.productionreadyserverless.com.
Serverless
COVID19
Start investing early
My work has gone from in-person meetings to entirely remote. I have gone from travelling every week to not at all for the last few months. It has given me a lot of my time back and has allowed me to spend more time with my family.
Online education
QLDB
Twitter, LinkedIn, VsCode, Gmail, YouTube
