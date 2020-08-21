"Start Investing Early" - Yan Cui, AWS Serverless Hero

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Yan Cui from Netherlands has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Yan Cui had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

AWS, SERVERLESS, CAREERS, CLOUD, CLOUD COMPUTING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm an AWS Serverless Hero and independent consultant helping companies go faster for less by adopting serverless technologies successfully.

3. Tell us about the things you make /write / manage / build.

I mainly write about AWS and Serverless on my blog https://theburningmonk.com.

I also teach via video courses such as http://lambdabestpractice.com and instructor-led workshops such as https://www.productionreadyserverless.com.

5. What are you most excited about right now?

Serverless

6. What are you worried about right now?

COVID19

7. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Start investing early

8. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

My work has gone from in-person meetings to entirely remote. I have gone from travelling every week to not at all for the last few months. It has given me a lot of my time back and has allowed me to spend more time with my family.

9. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Online education

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

QLDB

11. Which apps can't you live without?

Twitter, LinkedIn, VsCode, Gmail, YouTube

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags