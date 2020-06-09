Stale-While-Revalidate Data Fetching Composable with Vue 3 Composition API

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
// src/composables/swr-cache.js
import { reactive, readonly, toRefs } from 'vue';
import LRU from 'lru-cache';
import { asArray } from '../utils/as-array';
const CACHE = new LRU({ max: 1024 });
const DEFAULT_OPTIONS = {
dedupingInterval: 2000,
};
// We use `Symbol` for the state properties to prevent
// consumers of this package to use raw strings.
// See: https://bit.ly/2Lh2lEM
export const STATE = {
error: Symbol('error'),
idle: Symbol('idle'),
loading: Symbol('loading'),
revalidating: Symbol('revalidating'),
};
export function useSwrCache(parameter, callback, customOptions) {
const options = {
...DEFAULT_OPTIONS,
...customOptions,
};
// Wrap `parameter` in an array if it is not an array already.
const parameters = asArray(parameter);
// Naive way of creating a unique cache key.
const cacheKey = `${JSON.stringify(parameters)}${callback.toString()}`;
const cacheKeyDedupe = `${cacheKey}_dedupe`;
const cachedResponse = CACHE.get(cacheKey);
// Use the reactive object from the cache or create a new one.
const response = cachedResponse || reactive({
data: null,
error: null,
reload: undefined,
state: undefined,
});
if (!cachedResponse) CACHE.set(cacheKey, response);
const load = async () => {
try {
// Dedupe requests during the given interval.
if (CACHE.get(cacheKeyDedupe)) return;
CACHE.set(cacheKeyDedupe, true, options.dedupingInterval);
response.state = response.data ? STATE.revalidating : STATE.loading;
// Wait for the result of the callback and set
// the reactive `data` property.
response.data = Object.freeze(await callback(...parameters));
response.state = STATE.idle;
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
CACHE.del(cacheKeyDedupe);
response.error = error;
response.state = STATE.error;
}
};
response.reload = load;
load();
// Using `toRefs()` makes it possible to use
// spreading in the consuming component.
// Making the return value `readonly()` prevents
// users from mutating global state.
return toRefs(readonly(response));
}
is created is not very reliable.
cacheKey
.
JSON.stringify({ a: 'a', b: 'b' }) !== JSON.stringify({ b: 'b', a: 'a' })
composable.
useSwrCache()
<template>
<div>
<h2>Profile</h2>
<template v-if="user">
Name: {{ user.name }}
<!-- ... -->
</template>
<template v-else-if="state === STATE.loading">
LOADING ...
</template>
<template v-else-if="state === STATE.error">
{{ error }}
</template>
<!-- Stale data is shown while revalidating! -->
<template v-if="state === STATE.revalidating">
<small>REVALIDATING ...</small>
</template>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { fetcher } from '../utils/fetcher';
import { useSwrCache, STATE } from '../composables/swr-cache';
export default {
name: 'UserProfile',
setup() {
const {
data: user,
error,
state,
} = useSwrCache('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/1', fetcher);
return {
STATE,
error,
state,
user,
};
},
};
</script>
utility is a simple wrapper around
fetcher
.
fetch()
returns a reactive object with the
useSwrCache
, the current
data
and, if applicable, an
state
.
error
(no cached data) and
loading
.
revalidating