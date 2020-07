Context and Provider Pattern Using Vue 3 Composition API

The React Context API provides a way to share properties that are required by many components (e.g., user settings, UI theme) without having to pass a prop through every level of the tree (aka prop drilling). Although Vue.js does not provide the same abstraction out of the box, in this article, we’ll see that in Vue 3, we have all the tools we need to replicate the same functionality quickly.

User settings provider

In this example, we look at how we can use this pattern to make certain information globally available everywhere in our entire application.

ProvideUserSettings component you see beneath, provides a reactive state with some default values and an update() function for setting properties on the state object. Thecomponent you see beneath, provides a reactivewith some default values and anfunction for setting properties on theobject.

// src/components/ProvideUserSettings.js import { provide, reactive, readonly, toRefs, } from 'vue' ; // We use symbols as a unique identifiers. export const UserSettingsStateSymbol = Symbol ( 'User settings provider state identifier' ); export const UserSettingsUpdateSymbol = Symbol ( 'User settings update provider identifier' ); export default { setup() { const state = reactive({ language : 'en' , theme : 'light' , }); // Using `toRefs()` makes it possible to use // spreading in the consuming component. // Making the return value `readonly()` prevents // users from mutating global state. provide(UserSettingsStateSymbol, toRefs(readonly(state))); const update = ( property, value ) => { state[property] = value; }; provide(UserSettingsUpdateSymbol, update); }, render() { // Our provider component is a renderless component // it does not render any markup of its own. return this .$slots.default(); }, };

ProvideUserSettings component in our application. Next we take a look at how we can use thecomponent in our application.

<!-- src/App.vue --> < script > import ProvideUserSettings from './components/ProvideUserSettings' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { ProvideUserSettings, }, }; </ script > < template > < ProvideUserSettings > < div > <!-- ... --> </ div > </ ProvideUserSettings > </ template >

App component. We probably need the settings in a lot of different components throughout our application. Because of that, it makes sense to put the provider at the root level inside of ourcomponent.

So we now have access to the user settings from anywhere in our component tree.

<!-- src/components/ButtonPrimary.vue --> < script > import { inject } from 'vue' ; import { UserSettingsStateSymbol } from './ProvideUserSettings' ; export default { setup() { const { theme } = inject(UserSettingsStateSymbol); return { theme }; }, }; </ script > < template > < ButtonBase :class = "$style[`t-${theme}`]" > < slot /> </ ButtonBase > </ template > < style module > .t-light { /* ... */ } .t-dark { /* ... */ } </ style >

Above, we see how to consume the state of the injected context. In the following example, we explore how to update the state from any component in our application.

<!-- src/components/ThemeSwitcher.vue --> < script > import { inject } from 'vue' ; import { UserSettingsUpdateSymbol } from './ProvideUserSettings' ; export default { setup() { const updateUserSettings = inject(UserSettingsUpdateSymbol); const updateTheme = value => updateUserSettings( 'theme' , value); return { updateTheme }; }, }; </ script > < template > < div > < button @ click = "updateTheme('dark')" > Enable darkmode </ button > < button @ click = "updateTheme('light')" > Enable lightmode </ button > </ div > </ template >

update() function with the UserSettingsUpdateSymbol . This time we inject thefunction with the

updateTheme() function which directly sets the theme property of our user settings object. We wrap the injected function in a newfunction which directly sets theproperty of our user settings object.

readonly() and mutate it directly. But this can create a maintenance nightmare because it becomes tough to determine where we make changes to the (global) state. In theory, we could not wrap our state withand mutate it directly. But this can create a maintenance nightmare because it becomes tough to determine where we make changes to the (global) state.

When we click one of the two buttons, the user settings state is updated, and because it is a reactive object, all components which are using the injected user settings state are updated too.

Wrapping it up

provide/inject ourselves. Although Vue.js does not have the concept of Context built-in like React, as we’ve seen in this article, it is straightforward to implement something similar to that with Vue 3ourselves.

Previously published at https://markus.oberlehner.net/blog/context-and-provider-pattern-with-the-vue-3-composition-api/

Tags