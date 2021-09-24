Staking the Deck of Future Crypto

Glasshouse is developing a decentralised application enabling traders to find the most promising tokens before anyone else. It all works by incentivising users to stake their token of choice and make a prediction on the future price of that token. That data is processed by a state-of-the-art algorithm ensuring fairness and objectivity. The result is a complete market prediction platform, free from bias and vote manipulation. It features a unique economic quality too: fees collected from the platform will ensure a stable price floor for Glass through adaptive buybacks.