Binance Smart Chain Funds Decentral Games Via its $100 million Accelerator Program

Decentral Games has secured significant support and funding from Binance Smart Chain's $100 million Accelerator Fund. With the newly garnered support, the company will usher in new innovations to expand the rapidly-evolving blockchain metaverse, Play-to-Earn Gaming vertical, and NFT markets on BSC. BSC is the fastest-growing DeFi chain by volume in recent months. Experts have estimated the traditional gaming sector is poised to see a 9.64% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.