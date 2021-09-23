Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Binance Smart Chain Funds Decentral Games Via its $100 million Accelerator Program  by@swedeyburr

Binance Smart Chain Funds Decentral Games Via its $100 million Accelerator Program

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Decentral Games has secured significant support and funding from Binance Smart Chain's $100 million Accelerator Fund. With the newly garnered support, the company will usher in new innovations to expand the rapidly-evolving blockchain metaverse, Play-to-Earn Gaming vertical, and NFT markets on BSC. BSC is the fastest-growing DeFi chain by volume in recent months. Experts have estimated the traditional gaming sector is poised to see a 9.64% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
image
Burr Media Hacker Noon profile picture

@swedeyburr
Burr Media

Journalist, writer and media expert

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games by @swedeyburr
#polygon
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT by @fzshy
#dating
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment
Trading? Have Fun Staying Poor! Here's How to Get Rich Slowly Instead by @osom-finance
#investing
Top 7 Investment Firms Leading NFT Venture Rounds by @sergey-baloyan
#decentralized-internet

Tags

#binance-smart-chain#decentral-games#accelerator#funding#gaming-metaverse#metaverse#dao#investing
Join Hacker Noon loading