Stablecoins and the Interest Rate Trap: A Systemic Risk for DeFi?





Stablecoins are the silent glue holding the crypto ecosystem together.





They emerged as a pragmatic solution to the insane volatility of assets like Bitcoin, offering the stability of the dollar in a digital format.





Thanks to them, millions of users and businesses can make payments, move capital, and seek refuge during turbulence, without exiting the blockchain world.





Today, their success is undeniable: they account for nearly 9% of the entire crypto market and move hundreds of billions in transactions every month.





But behind this apparent strength, there's a critical dependency most users don't see: interest rates.





Stablecoins like USDT, USDC, or USDS (formerly DAI) rely heavilyon investing their reserves into traditional financial instruments like U.S. Treasury bonds.



The model works...as long as interest rates are high.





**What happens if rates go back to zero?

**

Can the ecosystem survive another black swan event like Terra/LUNA?





Are there alternatives that can thrive in a low-rate environment?





Let’s break down the issue and explore potential solutions.

1️⃣ The Rise of Stablecoins: Stability with a Hidden Price

The Origin: The Need for a Digital Dollar in Crypto

When Bitcoin dropped, it came with a revolutionary promise: a global, decentralized, censorship-resistant form of money.





But Bitcoin's crazy volatility made it hard to use as a payment method or a stable store of value.





In practice, something was needed to maintain crypto's efficiency (fast, borderless transactions) without the price rollercoaster.





Thus, stablecoins were born: cryptos designed to keep their value pegged to an external asset, mainly the U.S. dollar.





First major player: Tether (USDT)in 2014. Then **USD Coin (USDC)**in 2018, backed by Circle and Coinbase.



Both pitched the same concept:1 stablecoin = 1 dollar, theoretically backed by real reserves.





Suddenly, users could operate within crypto using a "stable currency," facilitating trading, saving, and payments without touching the traditional banking system.





The success was instant.

USDT and USDC: The Market Kings

Today, USDT and USDC dominate over 90% of the stablecoin market.





Their rise is driven by:

Massive liquidity: accepted pretty much everywhere in DeFi and CEXs.

accepted pretty much everywhere in DeFi and CEXs. Speed and low fees: way cheaper and faster to move than fiat dollars.

way cheaper and faster to move than fiat dollars. Relative trust: despite some scandals, they've mostly kept their peg.





Tether (USDT) took over emerging markets and retail trading(fast and flexible),

whileUSDC positioned itself as the "institutional" option, betting on transparency and regulatory friendliness.





But beneath the surface, there’s a technical detail most users are missing.

How Their Business Models Actually Worked: Deposits, Bonds, Interest

Their business wasn't just about holding onto dollars.





They operated more like mini investment banks.





How?

User deposits: Every time someone bought 1 USDT or 1 USDC, the company got 1 dollar.

Every time someone bought 1 USDT or 1 USDC, the company got 1 dollar. **Investing in safe assets:**Instead of letting dollars sit idle, they invested in:

U.S. Treasury Bills (short-term T-bills) Repos (repurchase agreements)

**Insured bank deposits

Earning interest: These instruments generate yields.\ The stablecoin issuer kept all the returns as profit.\

These instruments generate yields.\ The stablecoin issuer kept as profit.\ Users saw none of it: You held your 1 USDT = 1 USD, but all the yield was theirs.





In short:





You bought 1 USDT → Tether got 1 dollar → Tether invested it → Tether pocketed the yield.





You kept your 1 USDT... but they made the real money.





When rates spiked after the pandemic, the model became a cash-printing machine:





Tether generated over $1B in quarterly profits in 2023 and 2024 with barely 50 employees.



Insane profit per head.

The Hidden Problem: Interest Rate Dependence

The whole model relies on high interest rates.

What if rates crash back to 0%, like post-2008 or during COVID-19?

That’s the ticking time bomb we’ll dive into next.

2️⃣ The Achilles’ Heel: Interest Rate Dependence

High Rate Cycle (2022-2024): Record Profits

Between 2022 and 2024, the Fed pulled off one of the fastest rate hikes ever.









From 0% to 5.5% in record time, trying to tame post-pandemic inflation.





For stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it was a golden era:





USDT posted $1B+ quarterly profits.

USDC's revenue became 99% interest-based.





They didn't change products, fees, or anything.





Just sat back and cashed in thanks to Fed hikes.





On the surface, stablecoins looked stronger than ever.





But underneath, they were getting addicted to one variable: interest rates.

Real Revenue Engine: Bonds, Not Fees

Even though some charged tiny mint/burn fees,

thereal money came from investing reserves.





The playbook:

Get dollar deposits.

Dump them into short-term T-bills.

Keep the yield. Don't share it.





Example:

In 2023, a 6-month T-bill paid 5%-5.4% annual yield.

Managing tens of billions, stablecoin issuers printed serious cash with minimal risk.









The paradox: Stablecoins were supposed to make crypto independent from TradFi...

but ended up totallydependent on U.S. government debt.

What Happens if Rates Go Back to 0%?

A 0% rate environment would wreck the stablecoin model:

Revenue collapse: no bond yields, no profit.

no bond yields, no profit. Sustainability issues: operating costs (marketing, audits, compliance) become hard to cover.

operating costs (marketing, audits, compliance) become hard to cover. Desperate measures: Higher user fees. Riskier reserve models. Chasing yield in sketchy, volatile assets.







The result?

A less stable crypto ecosystem, exactly when we’d need stability the most.

Systemic Risk for DeFi and CeFi

Stablecoins aren't just used in crypto, they ARE crypto liquidity.





If stablecoin issuers start cracking:

Loss of trust: depegs, mass exits, potential crypto bank runs.

depegs, mass exits, potential crypto bank runs. DeFi hit: loans, liquidity pools, derivatives... all would take a punch.









CeFi liquidity crisis: centralized exchanges could freeze withdrawals or collapse.





In short:

Crypto doesn’t just use stablecoins... it breathes stablecoins.

The structural fragility is now a systemic threat.





This interest-rate dependency, as highlighted by analysts like @Ericonomic, has transformed what was initially seen as a strength into a potential systemic fragility.





Several voices in the space have pointed out that, while stablecoins were meant to insulate crypto from traditional finance, they may have introduced a new kind of exposure, one tightly linked to monetary policy decisions outside the crypto ecosystem.

3️⃣ Alternative Stablecoin Models: Lessons from the Edges of the Ecosystem





As stablecoins anchored to U.S. Treasury yields dominate the market, developers are exploring alternative frameworks that might withstand a return to zero-interest environments.





These new models challenge the assumption that fiat exposure is necessary for stability, and in doing so, they offer valuable insights into the next wave of crypto-native monetary design.





Certainly. Here's the English version of the revised section with a balanced tone, professional structure, and in line with the previous editorial style:

Emerging Stablecoin Models Beyond the Traditional Peg

As the stablecoin ecosystem matures, a growing number of projects are stepping away from the conventional 1:1 peg to fiat.





These emerging models experiment with novel mechanisms to achieve price stability, often reducing or removing dependence on interest-bearing assets like U.S. Treasuries.





Below are four notable examples illustrating this trend, each with distinct trade-offs.

LUSD (Liquity Protocol) – Minimalist, Overcollateralized, Governance-Free

LUSD, issued by the Liquity Protocol , represents a radically minimalist approach. It’s fully overcollateralized with ETH and requires no active governance or monetary policy.





The protocol functions through “troves”, where users deposit ETH and borrow LUSD at a minimum collateralization ratio of 110%.





If this threshold is breached, the trove is automatically liquidated by other users. There are no interest rates, no oracles, and no human intervention, just immutable smart contracts.





Pros:

Immune to traditional monetary cycles.

No exposure to U.S. Treasuries or regulatory custody risk.

Truly decentralized and censorship-resistant.



Cons:

Collateral is limited to ETH, making it highly sensitive to price shocks.

Lacks scalability compared to yield-bearing models.

No native incentives for holding or using the token beyond price stability.



LUSD’s simplicity ensures durability, but its rigidity may cap adoption.

RAI (Reflexer Labs) – Non-Pegged, Algorithmically Governed

RAI takes an unconventional route by completely detaching from the U.S. dollar.





Instead of maintaining a fixed peg, it relies on a PID controller, a feedback loop mechanism common in engineering, to stabilize its internal redemption price.





Users deposit ETH to mint RAI, and the protocol continuously adjusts the target price to nudge the market rate back toward equilibrium.





This mechanism allows RAI to self-regulate based on supply and demand without external monetary anchors.





Pros:

Fully independent from central bank rates or fiat assets.

Autonomous monetary policy that adapts algorithmically.

Highly resilient to interest rate shocks or USD instability.





Cons:

Difficult for users to understand its pricing logic.

Lack of peg can deter adoption as a payment or trading medium.

Relatively low adoption and liquidity across DeFi protocols.





RAI offers a unique form of stability, just not one tied to anything traditional.

USDe (Ethena Labs) – Hedged, Yield-Bearing, DeFi-Native

USDe, developed by Ethena Labs , represents a hybrid algorithmic model that combines delta-neutral hedging strategies with on-chain staking yields.





Rather than using fiat or overcollateralized crypto assets, Ethena dynamically balances long and short exposures to maintain parity with the dollar.





When a user deposits collateral like ETH or BTC, the protocol opens a short futures position to offset volatility. This ensures the value of USDe remains stable without relying on interest rate environments.





Revenue Sources:

Funding rate arbitrage from derivatives markets.

from derivatives markets. Staking rewards from liquid staking tokens (LSTs).

from liquid staking tokens (LSTs). Basis trading between spot and futures markets.

between spot and futures markets. Protocol feesreinvested into Ethena’s reserve fund.





Pros:

Completely avoids reliance on U.S. Treasuries or banking rails.

Well-positioned to thrive in 0% rate environments.

Offers a yield-bearing version (sUSDe) for passive income.





Cons:

Vulnerable to extreme market volatility and negative funding rates.

Depends on liquidity and depth in perpetual futures markets.

Execution risk due to reliance on centralized exchanges for hedging.





USDe is a capital-efficient stablecoin designed for market-native returns, but its success hinges on healthy trading environments.





As explored in frameworks like Three Sigma and related DeFi risk models, not all stability has to come from price-pegging, portfolio consistency can be a valid alternative.

IAESIR – Portfolio-Level Stability Without a Peg

IAESIR isn’t a stablecoin.





It’s a DeFi-native hedge fund experimenting with internal stability, no fiat, no debt, no anchors.





So why include it in a discussion about stablecoin models?





Because IAESIR addresses a related but distinct challenge: how to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns in a volatile, decentralized environment, without relying on fiat exposure or interest-bearing assets.





The core engine is an AI model that:

Analyzes 3,000+ market signals

Detects candlestick patterns with CNNs

Reacts to micro-movements in order books in real time





Instead of pegging to the dollar, it rotates portfolios dynamically, compounding yield while remaining entirely on-chain.





No exposure to banks. No dependency on interest rates.





It’s algorithmic, autonomous, and still very early.





Pros:

Fully crypto-native design

Immune to fiat cycles and monetary policy shocks

Adaptive, machine-learning-driven decisions



Cons:

Still in experimental stages

Doesn’t issue a stablecoin, so direct utility is limited

Auditability at scale remains untested



IAESIR offers a glimpse into what crypto-native stability could look like, not by mimicking TradFi, but by evolving past it.

Advantages of Alternative Models

Interest-rate independence: immune to rate cycles and central bank policy shifts.

immune to rate cycles and central bank policy shifts. DeFi-native innovation: purpose-built for on-chain environments and composability.

purpose-built for on-chain environments and composability. Adaptive revenue mechanisms: powered by AI, market volatility, and crypto-native behaviors.

Risks and Limitations

Limited liquidity: without institutional backing, volume and access may be constrained.

without institutional backing, volume and access may be constrained. Complexity: systems like reflexive controllers and algorithmic rebalancing are hard to grasp.

systems like reflexive controllers and algorithmic rebalancing are hard to grasp. Regulatory uncertainty: these designs often fall outside established frameworks.

these designs often fall outside established frameworks. Low institutional trust: lack of fiat or traditional reserves deters conservative capital.

4️⃣Summary: From Dependence to True Autonomy

The current stablecoin model, asset-backed, interest-rate-dependent, has served its purpose:





It built a bridge between old finance and the new crypto world.





But it cannot be the endgame.





If we want a truly resilient decentralized financial system, we can’t keep depending on central banks and traditional debt markets.





We need new models that are:

Decentralized by design,

Adaptable to structural changes,

Economically autonomous,





...and above all, rooted in crypto’s own dynamics, not those of a collapsing TradFi system.





Experiments like IAESIR, focusing on algorithmic, crypto-native stability,

represent a first step in that direction.





They may not be perfect yet, but they are critical if we want DeFi to evolve beyond mere fiat tokenization.





Because ultimately, the future of crypto stability must be built inside crypto itself,

not rented from Wall Street.





The race for true financial sovereignty has already started.





The question is simple: Are we ready to build beyond the old world?





