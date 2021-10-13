"SQL Will Help You Achieve Your Goals" - Jarosław Błąd, Vertabelo CEO

Vertabelo is a tool that transforms your browser into a fully professional database modeler. It's been used by hundreds of thousands of people and companies, including large corporations such as Uber and Uber. The company is based in Switzerland, Switzerland, based in the U.S. and Switzerland. The interview is part of the Hacker Noon [Good-Company] Interview Series! See all other Interviews [here](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/good-company-interview).