SperaxUSD: A Crypto-Collateralized Stablecoin Challenging Tether

364 reads

With the DeFi revolution ramping up, the cryptocurrency community has witnessed the rise of stablecoins. Commonly used and discussed stablecoins include USD Coin (USDC), Paxos Standard (PAX), and perhaps the best-known of all, Tether (USDT) Tether has been investigated and fined by the CFTC and continues to fight for its trustworthiness in all financial markets. An online organization known as Sperax has taken initiative in building a decentralized, community owned, stablecoin which debuts as USDs.