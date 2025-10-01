Speedrun Your RAG: Build an AI Recommender for your Steam Library

A smarter, faster way to search your Steam Library You know the feeling. You search for a game that is strategic, co-op, maybe with a sci-fi theme. You get a wall of titles that sort of match. What you wanted was a shortlist that truly captures the vibe behind your words. In this guide, we show how to build exactly that by pairing Superlinked with LlamaIndex. The result is a custom Steam game retriever that understands genre plus description plus tags, and serves answers in milliseconds. **Want to see this on your data with real queries and latency numbers? Get in touch. Want to see this on your data with real queries and latency numbers? Get in touch. Get in touch. Get in touch Get in touch TL;DR Custom retrievers give you control over domain context, metadata, and ranking logic. They outperform generic similarity search when queries are messy or jargon heavy.
Superlinked combines multiple text fields into one semantic space and runs queries in memory for snappy results.
LlamaIndex provides the clean retriever interface and plugs straight into query engines and response synthesis.
There is an official Superlinked retriever integration for LlamaIndex that you can import and use. See below. Official Superlinked retriever for LlamaIndex Superlinked integrates with LlamaIndex through the official SuperlinkedRetriever listed on LlamaHub, so you can add Superlinked to your existing LlamaIndex stack with a simple install and from llama_index.retrievers.superlinked import SuperlinkedRetriever, then plug it into a RetrieverQueryEngine. Learn more on the official integration page. The class and constructor parameters are documented in the LlamaIndex API reference. SuperlinkedRetriever from llama_index.retrievers.superlinked import SuperlinkedRetriever RetrieverQueryEngine official integration page. official integration page. official integration page pip install llama-index-retrievers-superlinked pip install llama-index-retrievers-superlinked from llama_index.retrievers.superlinked import SuperlinkedRetriever\n\n# sl_app: a running Superlinked App\n# query_descriptor: a Superlinked QueryDescriptor that describes your query plan\nretriever = SuperlinkedRetriever(\n sl_client=sl_app,\n sl_query=query_descriptor,\n page_content_field="text",\n query_text_param="query_text",\n metadata_fields=None,\n top_k=10,\n)\n\nnodes = retriever.retrieve("strategic co-op sci fi game") from llama_index.retrievers.superlinked import SuperlinkedRetriever\n\n# sl_app: a running Superlinked App\n# query_descriptor: a Superlinked QueryDescriptor that describes your query plan\nretriever = SuperlinkedRetriever(\n sl_client=sl_app,\n sl_query=query_descriptor,\n page_content_field="text",\n query_text_param="query_text",\n metadata_fields=None,\n top_k=10,\n)\n\nnodes = retriever.retrieve("strategic co-op sci fi game") Prefer to build it by hand or customize the logic further? Read on. Why Superlinked + LlamaIndex? Why Superlinked + LlamaIndex? The goal is simple: take Superlinked’s strengths for multi-field retrieval and package them so developers can adopt and extend in real RAG systems. Superlinked helps you define expressive vector spaces and queries that mix fields like name, description, and genre into a single semantic view. LlamaIndex brings the retrieval abstraction, query engines, and response synthesis that slot into apps and agents with minimal glue. You can also follow along in Google Colab using the same building blocks from the Superlinked notebooks. Google Colab Google Colab Colab Why Custom Retrievers Matter Tuned for Your Domain – Generic retrievers are fine for general use, but they tend to miss the subtle stuff. Think about jargon, shorthand, or domain-specific phrasing, those don’t usually get picked up unless your retriever knows what to look for. That's where custom ones shine: you can hardwire in that context.
Works Beyond Just Text – Most real-world data isn't just plain text. You'll often have metadata and tags too. For example, in a game recommendation system, we don't just care about the game description. We also want to factor in genres, tags, user ratings, and more. Think about this logic: someone searching for a "strategy co-op game with sci-fi elements" won't get far with text-only matching.
Custom Filtering and Ranking Logic – Sometimes you want to apply your own rules to how things are scored or filtered. Maybe you want to prioritize newer content, or penalize results that don't meet certain quality thresholds. I mean, having that kind of control is like giving your retriever an actual brain, it can reason through relevance instead of just relying on vector distances.
Performance Gains – Let's be real: general-purpose solutions are built to work "okay" for everyone, not great for you. If you know your data and your access patterns, you can fine-tune your retriever to run faster, rank better, and reduce unnecessary noise in the results. Tuned for Your Domain – Generic retrievers are fine for general use, but they tend to miss the subtle stuff. Think about jargon, shorthand, or domain-specific phrasing, those don't usually get picked up unless your retriever knows what to look for. That's where custom ones shine: you can hardwire in that context. Works Beyond Just Text – Most real-world data isn't just plain text. You'll often have metadata and tags too. For example, in a game recommendation system, we don't just care about the game description. We also want to factor in genres, tags, user ratings, and more. Think about this logic: someone searching for a "strategy co-op game with sci-fi elements" won't get far with text-only matching.
Custom Filtering and Ranking Logic – Sometimes you want to apply your own rules to how things are scored or filtered. Maybe you want to prioritize newer content, or penalize results that don't meet certain quality thresholds. I mean, having that kind of control is like giving your retriever an actual brain, it can reason through relevance instead of just relying on vector distances.
Performance Gains – Let's be real: general-purpose solutions are built to work "okay" for everyone, not great for you. If you know your data and your access patterns, you can fine-tune your retriever to run faster, rank better, and reduce unnecessary noise in the results. Performance Gains Implementation Breakdown Part 1: Core Dependencies and Imports import time\nimport logging\nimport pandas as pd\nfrom typing import List\nfrom llama_index.core.retrievers import BaseRetriever\nfrom llama_index.core.schema import NodeWithScore, QueryBundle, TextNode\nfrom llama_index.core.query_engine import RetrieverQueryEngine\nfrom llama_index.core.response_synthesizers import get_response_synthesizer\nfrom llama_index.core import Settings\nfrom llama_index.llms.openai import OpenAI\nimport superlinked.framework as sl import time\nimport logging\nimport pandas as pd\nfrom typing import List\nfrom llama_index.core.retrievers import BaseRetriever\nfrom llama_index.core.schema import NodeWithScore, QueryBundle, TextNode\nfrom llama_index.core.query_engine import RetrieverQueryEngine\nfrom llama_index.core.response_synthesizers import get_response_synthesizer\nfrom llama_index.core import Settings\nfrom llama_index.llms.openai import OpenAI\nimport superlinked.framework as sl The import structure reveals our hybrid approach: LlamaIndex Core: Provides the retrieval abstraction layer\nSuperlinked Framework: Handles vector computation and semantic search\nPandas: Manages data preprocessing and manipulation LlamaIndex Core: Provides the retrieval abstraction layer LlamaIndex Core Superlinked Framework: Handles vector computation and semantic search Superlinked Framework Pandas: Manages data preprocessing and manipulation Pandas Part 2: Understanding LlamaIndex Custom Retrievers Before diving into our Superlinked implementation, it's crucial to understand how LlamaIndex's custom retriever architecture works and why it's so powerful for building domain-specific RAG applications. BaseRetriever Abstraction LlamaIndex provides an abstract BaseRetriever class that serves as the foundation for all retrieval operations. The beauty of this design lies in its simplicity—any custom retriever only needs to implement one core method: BaseRetriever from abc import abstractmethod\nfrom llama_index.core.retrievers import BaseRetriever\nfrom llama_index.core.schema import NodeWithScore, QueryBundle\n\nclass BaseRetriever:\n @abstractmethod\n def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """Retrieve nodes given query."""\n pass from abc import abstractmethod\nfrom llama_index.core.retrievers import BaseRetriever\nfrom llama_index.core.schema import NodeWithScore, QueryBundle\n\nclass BaseRetriever:\n @abstractmethod\n def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """Retrieve nodes given query."""\n pass The moat here is the presence of the Retrieval Protocol from the LlamaIndex. Input: QueryBundle
This is the query object passed into your retriever. At minimum, it contains the user's raw query string (e.g., "sci-fi strategy games"). But it can also include extra metadata like filters, embeddings, or user preferences. Basically, anything that might help shape a more relevant response.


Output: List[NodeWithScore]
The retriever returns a list of nodes—these are your chunks of content, documents, or data entries—each paired with a relevance score. The higher the score, the more relevant the node is to the query. This list is what gets passed downstream to the LLM or other post-processing steps. As in our case, we are plugging on the


Processing: Backend-Agnostic
Here's the cool part: how you get from query to result is totally up to you. You can use a vector database, a traditional search engine, a REST API, or even something handcrafted for your specific use case. This decouples logic and gives you full control over the retrieval stack. Why This Matters? This abstraction is clean and powerful. It means you can: Combine multiple strategies – Use dense vector search and keyword filtering together if needed.
Run A/B tests easily – Compare different retrievers to see what gives better results for your users.
Plug into any agent or tool – Whether you're building a chatbot, a search UI, or a full-blown agent system, this retriever interface slots in easily. Think of the retrieval protocol as the API contract between your "retrieval brain" and everything else. Once you follow it, you're free to innovate however you want behind the scenes. Combine multiple strategies – Use dense vector search and keyword filtering together if needed.
Run A/B tests easily – Compare different retrievers to see what gives better results for your users.
Plug into any agent or tool – Whether you're building a chatbot, a search UI, or a full-blown agent system, this retriever interface slots in easily.
Think of the retrieval protocol as the API contract between your "retrieval brain" and everything else. Once you follow it, you're free to innovate however you want behind the scenes. Combine multiple strategies and Run A/B tests easily – Compare different retrievers to see what gives better results for your users. Run A/B tests easily Plug into any agent or tool – Whether you're building a chatbot, a search UI, or a full-blown agent system, this retriever interface slots in easily. Plug into any agent or tool Think of the retrieval protocol as the API contract between your "retrieval brain" and everything else. Once you follow it, you’re free to innovate however you want behind the scenes. Plugging Superlinked into LlamaIndex Alright, so the SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class is basically our go-to tool for giving smart, semantic game recommendations. We’ll start with a quick look at how it’s put together, and then later dive deeper into each part to really see what makes this thing tick. SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever First up is the schema definition, think of it as the foundation. It’s what keeps everything organized and reliable. Using Superlinked’s GameSchema, we lay out key details like game_number, name, desc_snippet, and genre. This keeps all the game info clean and consistent, and it plugs right into Superlinked’s pipeline so everything flows smoothly. schema definition GameSchema game_number name desc_snippet genre class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\n self.game = GameSchema() class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\n self.game = GameSchema() Next up is the text similarity space. This is where the magic of semantic search happens. It uses the sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2 model to turn a bunch of game info (like the name, description, genre, etc.) into dense vector representations. Basically, it smooshes all that text together into something the model can understand. The cool part? This lets the retriever understand what a user means, not just what words they type. So if someone searches for something like “open-world adventure,” it can find games that actually fit that vibe, not just ones with those exact words. text similarity space sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2 means self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n ) self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n ) The combined text field is where things really start to click. It takes different bits of info (like the game’s name, description, genre, and more) and smashes them into one big chunk of text. This gives the model a fuller picture of each game when turning it into vectors. The result? Way better recommendations, since it’s pulling in a bunch of different details all at once instead of just looking at one thing in isolation. combined text field self.df['combined_text'] = (\n self.df['name'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['desc_snippet'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['genre'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_details'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_description'].astype(str)\n ) self.df['combined_text'] = (\n self.df['name'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['desc_snippet'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['genre'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_details'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_description'].astype(str)\n ) And finally, in-memory execution is what makes everything super snappy. Thanks to Superlinked’s InMemoryExecutor, the retriever can handle queries in real time, no delays, just instant results. That means whether someone’s hunting for a specific genre or just browsing for something new to play, they get fast and accurate recommendations without waiting around. in-memory execution InMemoryExecutor # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df]) # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df]) Put all these pieces together, and you’ve got the SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever — a solid setup for delivering game recommendations that actually make sense for the user. It’s fast, smart, and personal. Here’s what the full thing looks like in action... SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever(BaseRetriever):\n """A custom LlamaIndex retriever using Superlinked for Steam games data."""\n\n def __init__(self, csv_file: str, top_k: int = 10):\n """\n Initialize the retriever with a CSV file path and top_k parameter.\n\n Args:\n csv_file (str): Path to games_data.csv\n top_k (int): Number of results to return (default: 10)\n """\n self.top_k = top_k\n # Load the dataset and ensure all required columns are present\n self.df = pd.read_csv(csv_file)\n print(f"Loaded dataset with {len(self.df)} games")\n print("DataFrame Columns:", list(self.df.columns))\n\n required_columns = [\n 'game_number', 'name', 'desc_snippet', 'game_details', 'languages',\n 'genre', 'game_description', 'original_price', 'discount_price'\n ]\n for col in required_columns:\n if col not in self.df.columns:\n raise ValueError(f"Missing required column: {col}")\n\n # Combine relevant columns into a single field for text similarity\n self.df['combined_text'] = (\n self.df['name'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['desc_snippet'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['genre'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_details'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_description'].astype(str)\n )\n\n self._setup_superlinked()\n\n def _setup_superlinked(self):\n """Set up Superlinked schema, space, index, and executor."""\n # Define schema\n class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\n self.game = GameSchema()\n\n # Create text similarity space using the combined_text field\n self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n )\n\n # Create index\n self.index = sl.Index([self.text_space])\n\n # Map DataFrame columns to schema\n parser = sl.DataFrameParser(\n self.game,\n mapping={\n self.game.game_number: "game_number",\n self.game.name: "name",\n self.game.desc_snippet: "desc_snippet",\n self.game.game_details: "game_details",\n self.game.languages: "languages",\n self.game.genre: "genre",\n self.game.game_description: "game_description",\n self.game.original_price: "original_price",\n self.game.discount_price: "discount_price",\n self.game.combined_text: "combined_text"\n }\n )\n\n # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df])\n print(f"Initialized Superlinked retriever with {len(self.df)} games")\n\n def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """\n Retrieve top-k games based on the query string.\n\n Args:\n query_bundle (QueryBundle): Contains the query string\n\n Returns:\n List[NodeWithScore]: List of retrieved games with scores\n """\n query_text = query_bundle.query_str\n\n # Define Superlinked query with explicit field selection\n query = (\n sl.Query(self.index)\n .find(self.game)\n .similar(self.text_space, query_text)\n .select([\n self.game.game_number,\n self.game.name,\n self.game.desc_snippet,\n self.game.game_details,\n self.game.languages,\n self.game.genre,\n self.game.game_description,\n self.game.original_price,\n self.game.discount_price\n ])\n .limit(self.top_k)\n )\n\n # Execute query\n result = self.app.query(query)\n df_result = sl.PandasConverter.to_pandas(result)\n\n # Convert results to NodeWithScore objects\n nodes_with_scores = []\n for i, row in df_result.iterrows():\n text = f"{row['name']}: {row['desc_snippet']}"\n metadata = {\n "game_number": row["id"],\n "name": row["name"],\n "desc_snippet": row["desc_snippet"],\n "game_details": row["game_details"],\n "languages": row["languages"],\n "genre": row["genre"],\n "game_description": row["game_description"],\n "original_price": row["original_price"],\n "discount_price": row["discount_price"]\n }\n score = 1.0 - (i / self.top_k)\n node = TextNode(text=text, metadata=metadata)\n nodes_with_scores.append(NodeWithScore(node=node, score=score))\n\n return nodes_with_scores\n\nprint("✅ SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class defined successfully!") class SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever(BaseRetriever):\n """A custom LlamaIndex retriever using Superlinked for Steam games data."""\n\n def __init__(self, csv_file: str, top_k: int = 10):\n """\n Initialize the retriever with a CSV file path and top_k parameter.\n\n Args:\n csv_file (str): Path to games_data.csv\n top_k (int): Number of results to return (default: 10)\n """\n self.top_k = top_k\n # Load the dataset and ensure all required columns are present\n self.df = pd.read_csv(csv_file)\n print(f"Loaded dataset with {len(self.df)} games")\n print("DataFrame Columns:", list(self.df.columns))\n\n required_columns = [\n 'game_number', 'name', 'desc_snippet', 'game_details', 'languages',\n 'genre', 'game_description', 'original_price', 'discount_price'\n ]\n for col in required_columns:\n if col not in self.df.columns:\n raise ValueError(f"Missing required column: {col}")\n\n # Combine relevant columns into a single field for text similarity\n self.df['combined_text'] = (\n self.df['name'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['desc_snippet'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['genre'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_details'].astype(str) + " " +\n self.df['game_description'].astype(str)\n )\n\n self._setup_superlinked()\n\n def _setup_superlinked(self):\n """Set up Superlinked schema, space, index, and executor."""\n # Define schema\n class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\n self.game = GameSchema()\n\n # Create text similarity space using the combined_text field\n self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n )\n\n # Create index\n self.index = sl.Index([self.text_space])\n\n # Map DataFrame columns to schema\n parser = sl.DataFrameParser(\n self.game,\n mapping={\n self.game.game_number: "game_number",\n self.game.name: "name",\n self.game.desc_snippet: "desc_snippet",\n self.game.game_details: "game_details",\n self.game.languages: "languages",\n self.game.genre: "genre",\n self.game.game_description: "game_description",\n self.game.original_price: "original_price",\n self.game.discount_price: "discount_price",\n self.game.combined_text: "combined_text"\n }\n )\n\n # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df])\n print(f"Initialized Superlinked retriever with {len(self.df)} games")\n\n def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """\n Retrieve top-k games based on the query string.\n\n Args:\n query_bundle (QueryBundle): Contains the query string\n\n Returns:\n List[NodeWithScore]: List of retrieved games with scores\n """\n query_text = query_bundle.query_str\n\n # Define Superlinked query with explicit field selection\n query = (\n sl.Query(self.index)\n .find(self.game)\n .similar(self.text_space, query_text)\n .select([\n self.game.game_number,\n self.game.name,\n self.game.desc_snippet,\n self.game.game_details,\n self.game.languages,\n self.game.genre,\n self.game.game_description,\n self.game.original_price,\n self.game.discount_price\n ])\n .limit(self.top_k)\n )\n\n # Execute query\n result = self.app.query(query)\n df_result = sl.PandasConverter.to_pandas(result)\n\n # Convert results to NodeWithScore objects\n nodes_with_scores = []\n for i, row in df_result.iterrows():\n text = f"{row['name']}: {row['desc_snippet']}"\n metadata = {\n "game_number": row["id"],\n "name": row["name"],\n "desc_snippet": row["desc_snippet"],\n "game_details": row["game_details"],\n "languages": row["languages"],\n "genre": row["genre"],\n "game_description": row["game_description"],\n "original_price": row["original_price"],\n "discount_price": row["discount_price"]\n }\n score = 1.0 - (i / self.top_k)\n node = TextNode(text=text, metadata=metadata)\n nodes_with_scores.append(NodeWithScore(node=node, score=score))\n\n return nodes_with_scores\n\nprint("✅ SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class defined successfully!") Integration Architecture Deep Dive Integration Architecture Deep Dive Part 3: Superlinked Schema Definition and Setup Now is the time when we go a bit deep dive on certain thing. Starting with schema design, Now in Superlinked, the schema isn’t just about defining data types, it’s more like a formal definition between our data and the underlying vector compute engine. This schema determines how our data gets parsed, indexed, and queried, so getting it right is crucial. In our SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever, the schema is defined like this: SuperlinkedSteamGamesRetriever class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\nself.game = GameSchema() class GameSchema(sl.Schema):\n game_number: sl.IdField\n name: sl.String\n desc_snippet: sl.String\n game_details: sl.String\n languages: sl.String\n genre: sl.String\n game_description: sl.String\n original_price: sl.Float\n discount_price: sl.Float\n combined_text: sl.String # New field for combined text\n\nself.game = GameSchema() Let’s break down what some of these elements actually does: does sl.IdField (→ game_number) Think of this as our primary key. Why do this? Because users don't just search by genre or name, they describe what they're looking for. By embedding all the important signals into combined_text, we can better match fuzzy, natural-language queries with the most relevant games. self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(
    text=self.game.combined_text,
    model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"
)
Why do this? Because users don't just search by genre or name, they describe what they're looking for. By embedding all the important signals into combined_text, we can better match fuzzy, natural-language queries with the most relevant games. sl.String and sl.Float Now these aren't just type hints—they enable Superlinked to optimize operations differently depending on the field. For instance, sl.String fields can be embedded and compared semantically, while sl.Float fields can support numeric filtering or sorting.
combined_text This is the semantic anchor of our retriever. It's a synthetic field where we concatenate the game name, description, genre, and other relevant attributes into a single block of text. This lets us build a single text similarity space using sentence-transformer embeddings:
self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(
    text=self.game.combined_text,
    model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"
) Why do this? Because users don't just search by genre or name, they describe what they're looking for. By embedding all the important signals into combined_text, we can better match fuzzy, natural-language queries with the most relevant games. Because users don’t just search by genre or name, they describe what they’re looking for. By embedding all the important signals into combined_text, we can better match fuzzy, natural-language queries with the most relevant games. looking for combined_text Part 4: Vector Space Configuration # Create text similarity space using the combined_text field\n self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n )\n\n # Create index\n self.index = sl.Index([self.text_space]) # Create text similarity space using the combined_text field\n self.text_space = sl.TextSimilaritySpace(\n text=self.game.combined_text,\n model="sentence-transformers/all-mpnet-base-v2"\n )\n\n # Create index\n self.index = sl.Index([self.text_space]) To power the semantic search over our Steam games dataset, I made two intentional design choices that balance performance, simplicity, and flexibility. First, for the embedding model, I selected all-mpnet-base-v2 from the Sentence Transformers library. This model produces 768-dimensional embeddings that strike a solid middle ground: they're expressive enough to capture rich semantic meaning, yet lightweight enough to be fast in production. I mean it’s a reliable general-purpose model, known to perform well across diverse text types — which matters a lot when your data ranges from short genre tags to long-form game descriptions. In our case, I needed a model that wouldn’t choke on either end of that spectrum, and all-mpnet-base-v2 handled it cleanly. all-mpnet-base-v2 all-mpnet-base-v2 Next, although Superlinked supports multi-space indexing — where you can combine multiple fields or even modalities (like text + images). I deliberately kept things simple with a single TextSimilaritySpace. I would have included the RecencySpace in here too but I don’t have the information on the release date for the games. But just to put this out here, if we have the release date information, I could plug in the RecencySpace here, and I can even sort the games with the TextSimilaritySpace along with the Recency of the games. Cool.. TextSimilaritySpace RecencySpace TextSimilaritySpace Part 5: Data Pipeline and Executor Setup # Map DataFrame columns to schema - Critical for data integrity\n parser = sl.DataFrameParser(\n self.game,\n mapping={\n self.game.game_number: "game_number",\n self.game.name: "name",\n self.game.desc_snippet: "desc_snippet",\n self.game.game_details: "game_details",\n self.game.languages: "languages",\n self.game.genre: "genre",\n self.game.game_description: "game_description",\n self.game.original_price: "original_price",\n self.game.discount_price: "discount_price",\n self.game.combined_text: "combined_text"\n }\n )\n\n # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df])\n print(f"Initialized Superlinked retriever with {len(self.df)} games") # Map DataFrame columns to schema - Critical for data integrity\n parser = sl.DataFrameParser(\n self.game,\n mapping={\n self.game.game_number: "game_number",\n self.game.name: "name",\n self.game.desc_snippet: "desc_snippet",\n self.game.game_details: "game_details",\n self.game.languages: "languages",\n self.game.genre: "genre",\n self.game.game_description: "game_description",\n self.game.original_price: "original_price",\n self.game.discount_price: "discount_price",\n self.game.combined_text: "combined_text"\n }\n )\n\n # Set up in-memory source and executor\n source = sl.InMemorySource(self.game, parser=parser)\n self.executor = sl.InMemoryExecutor(sources=[source], indices=[self.index])\n self.app = self.executor.run()\n\n # Load data\n source.put([self.df])\n print(f"Initialized Superlinked retriever with {len(self.df)} games") At the heart of our retrieval system is a streamlined pipeline built for both clarity and speed. I start with the DataFrameParser, which serves as our ETL layer. It ensures that each field in the dataset is correctly typed and consistently mapped to our schema; essentially acting as the contract between our raw CSV data and the Superlinked indexing layer. DataFrameParser Once the data is structured, I feed it into an InMemorySource, which is ideal for datasets that comfortably fit in memory . This approach keeps everything lightning-fast without introducing storage overhead or network latency. Finally, the queries are handled by an InMemoryExecutor, which is optimised for sub-millisecond latency. This is what makes Superlinked suitable for real-time applications like interactive recommendation systems, where speed directly impacts user experience. InMemorySource InMemoryExecutor Part 6: The Retrieval Engine def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """\n Retrieve top-k games based on the query string.\n\n Args:\n query_bundle (QueryBundle): Contains the query string\n\n Returns:\n List[NodeWithScore]: List of retrieved games with scores\n """\n query_text = query_bundle.query_str\n\n # Define Superlinked query with explicit field selection\n query = (\n sl.Query(self.index)\n .find(self.game)\n .similar(self.text_space, query_text)\n .select([\n self.game.game_number,\n self.game.name,\n self.game.desc_snippet,\n self.game.game_details,\n self.game.languages,\n self.game.genre,\n self.game.game_description,\n self.game.original_price,\n self.game.discount_price\n ])\n .limit(self.top_k)\n )\n\n # Execute query\n result = self.app.query(query)\n df_result = sl.PandasConverter.to_pandas(result) def _retrieve(self, query_bundle: QueryBundle) -> List[NodeWithScore]:\n """\n Retrieve top-k games based on the query string.\n\n Args:\n query_bundle (QueryBundle): Contains the query string\n\n Returns:\n List[NodeWithScore]: List of retrieved games with scores\n """\n query_text = query_bundle.query_str\n\n # Define Superlinked query with explicit field selection\n query = (\n sl.Query(self.index)\n .find(self.game)\n .similar(self.text_space, query_text)\n .select([\n self.game.game_number,\n self.game.name,\n self.game.desc_snippet,\n self.game.game_details,\n self.game.languages,\n self.game.genre,\n self.game.game_description,\n self.game.original_price,\n self.game.discount_price\n ])\n .limit(self.top_k)\n )\n\n # Execute query\n result = self.app.query(query)\n df_result = sl.PandasConverter.to_pandas(result) One of the things that makes Superlinked genuinely enjoyable to work with is its fluent-style query builder. If you’ve used libraries like SQLAlchemy or Django ORM, the pattern will feel familiar. Each method in the chain adds clarity instead of clutter. In our case, the query starts by selecting the relevant index and defining the similarity search using the .similar() method, which computes cosine similarity in the embedding space. This is what allows us to retrieve semantically close games based on the user’s natural language query. .similar() Another thoughtful design decision I made was to explicitly select the fields I care about in the result set, rather than doing something like SELECT *. This might sound minor, but it keeps the data lean, reduces processing overhead, and ensures we're not passing around unnecessary payload during post-processing. Think of it as precision over bulk, especially important when you're moving data between components in a latency-sensitive pipeline. explicitly select the fields SELECT * Part 7: Result Processing and Node Creation # Convert to LlamaIndex NodeWithScore format\n nodes_with_scores = []\n for i, row in df_result.iterrows():\n text = f"{row['name']}: {row['desc_snippet']}"\n metadata = {\n "game_number": row["id"],\n "name": row["name"],\n "desc_snippet": row["desc_snippet"],\n "game_details": row["game_details"],\n "languages": row["languages"],\n "genre": row["genre"],\n "game_description": row["game_description"],\n "original_price": row["original_price"],\n "discount_price": row["discount_price"]\n }\n\n # Simple ranking score based on result position\n score = 1.0 - (i / self.top_k)\n node = TextNode(text=text, metadata=metadata)\n nodes_with_scores.append(NodeWithScore(node=node, score=score))\n\n return nodes_with_scores # Convert to LlamaIndex NodeWithScore format\n nodes_with_scores = []\n for i, row in df_result.iterrows():\n text = f"{row['name']}: {row['desc_snippet']}"\n metadata = {\n "game_number": row["id"],\n "name": row["name"],\n "desc_snippet": row["desc_snippet"],\n "game_details": row["game_details"],\n "languages": row["languages"],\n "genre": row["genre"],\n "game_description": row["game_description"],\n "original_price": row["original_price"],\n "discount_price": row["discount_price"]\n }\n\n # Simple ranking score based on result position\n score = 1.0 - (i / self.top_k)\n node = TextNode(text=text, metadata=metadata)\n nodes_with_scores.append(NodeWithScore(node=node, score=score))\n\n return nodes_with_scores Now once we receive the results from Superlinked, I transformed them into a format that plays well with LlamaIndex. First, I construct a human-readable text string by combining the game’s name with its short description. This becomes the content of each node, making it easier for the language model to reason about. It’s a small touch, but it really improves how relevant and understandable the retrieved data is when passed to the LLM. human-readable text Next, I make sure that all original fields from the dataset, including things like genre, pricing, and game details - are retained in the metadata. This is crucial because downstream processes might want to filter, display, or rank results based on this information. I don’t want to lose any useful context once we start working with the retrieved nodes. all original fields Finally, I apply a lightweight score normalisation strategy. Instead of relying on raw similarity scores, we assign scores based on the position of the result in the ranked list. This keeps things simple and consistent. The top result always has the highest score, and the rest follow in descending order. It's not fancy, but it gives us a stable and interpretable scoring system that works well across different queries. score normalisation Show Time: Executing the pipeline Now that all components are in place, it's time to bring our Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) system to life. Below is the end-to-end integration of Superlinked and LlamaIndex in action. # Initialize the RAG pipeline\nprint("Setting up complete Retrieval pipeline...")\n\n# Create response synthesizer and query engine\nresponse_synthesizer = get_response_synthesizer()\nquery_engine = RetrieverQueryEngine(\n retriever=retriever,\n response_synthesizer=response_synthesizer\n)\n\nprint("✅ RAG pipeline configured successfully!")\n\nprint("\\n" + "="*60)\nprint("FULL RAG PIPELINE DEMONSTRATION")\nprint("="*60)\n\n# Test queries with full RAG responses\ntest_queries = [\n "I want to find a magic game with spells and wizards",\n "Recommend a fun party game for friends",\n "I'm looking for a strategic sci-fi game",\n "What's a good cooperative game for teamwork?"\n]\n\nfor i, query in enumerate(test_queries, 1):\n print(f"\\nQuery {i}: '{query}'")\n print("-" * 50)\n\n response = query_engine.query(query)\n print(f"Response: {response}")\n print("\\n" + "="*50) # Initialize the RAG pipeline\nprint("Setting up complete Retrieval pipeline...")\n\n# Create response synthesizer and query engine\nresponse_synthesizer = get_response_synthesizer()\nquery_engine = RetrieverQueryEngine(\n retriever=retriever,\n response_synthesizer=response_synthesizer\n)\n\nprint("✅ RAG pipeline configured successfully!")\n\nprint("\\n" + "="*60)\nprint("FULL RAG PIPELINE DEMONSTRATION")\nprint("="*60)\n\n# Test queries with full RAG responses\ntest_queries = [\n "I want to find a magic game with spells and wizards",\n "Recommend a fun party game for friends",\n "I'm looking for a strategic sci-fi game",\n "What's a good cooperative game for teamwork?"\n]\n\nfor i, query in enumerate(test_queries, 1):\n print(f"\\nQuery {i}: '{query}'")\n print("-" * 50)\n\n response = query_engine.query(query)\n print(f"Response: {response}")\n print("\\n" + "="*50) This setup combines our custom semantic retriever with an LLM-powered response generator. Custom retrievers let you bake domain rules and jargon into the system.


Combining multiple text fields into one index improves query understanding.


In LlamaIndex you only need to implement _retrieve for a custom backend.


Superlinked InMemoryExecutor gives real time latency on moderate datasets.


Schema choice matters for clean parsing and mapping.


Simple position based scoring is a stable default when you want predictable ranks.\
If you want a quick chat about where mixture of encoders or multi-field retrieval fits in your pipeline, talk to one of our engineers! If you want a quick chat about where mixture of encoders or multi-field retrieval fits in your pipeline, talk to one of our engineers! Contributors Vipul Maheshwari, author
Filip Makraduli, editor