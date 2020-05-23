Speed ​​Up Your Development Time With Queries in Ruby on Rails

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
,
find ()
,
group ()
, among others, in which we as developers do not see what is happening.
select ()
SELECT * FROM user WHERE (user.id = 43) LIMIT 1
method syntax it would be:
find()
User.find(43)
Returns => # <User id: 43, title: "The Bes Taquero", name: "Juan Pablo Gil">
SELECT "user". * FROM "user" WHERE "user". "Id" IN (?,?) [["Id", 43], ["id", 72]]
User.find ([43, 72])
Returns Array => # [< User id: 43, title: "The Bes Taquero", name: "Juan Pablo Gil">, <User id: 72, title: "CEO", name: "John Doe">]
: Returns a record without any implicit order.
take
SELECT * FROM user LIMIT 1
User.take
Returns => # <User: id: 0, title: "Developer 1 " name: "John Doe 1">
: Returns the first record ordered by its primary key.
first
SELECT * FROM user ORDER BY user.id ASC LIMIT 1
User.first
Returns => # <User: id: 0, title:"Developer 1 " name: "John Doe 1">
Returns the last record ordered by its primary key (default).
last:
SELECT * FROM user ORDER BY user.id DESC LIMIT 1
User.last
Returns => # <User: id: 100, title: "Developer 101", name: "John Doe 101">
using the order method, last will return the last record ordered by the specified attribute.
ordered
SELECT "users".* FROM "users" ORDER BY name
User.order('name').first
Returns => # <User: id: 0, title: "Developer 1", author: "John Doe">
: Returns the first record found that meets a certain condition.
find_by
SELECT * FROM user WHERE (user.name = 'Juan Pablo Gil') LIMIT 1
User.find_by (name: 'Juan Pablo Gil')
Returns => # <User: id: 43, title: "The best taquero", author: "Juan Pablo Gil"
method allows you to specify conditions to limit the returned records. This method represents the WHERE part of a SQL query.
where
SELECT "details".* FROM "details" WHERE (quantity > 47 AND price > 10)
Prices.where("quantity > ? AND price > ?", 99, 1000 )
Returns => #
[#<Prices: id: 61, quantity: 100, user_id: 15, price: 1062>,
#<Prices: id: 26, quantity: 100, user_id: 39, price: 1863>,
#<Prices: id: 95, quantity: 100, user_id: 6, price: 1029>]
SELECT "projects".* FROM "projects" ORDER BY "projects"."date" ASC
Project.order(:date)
=> #
[#<project: id: 94, date: 23 May 2020, user_id: 1>,
#<project: id: 12, date: 10 Feb 2020, user_id: 2>,
#<project: id: 4, date: 28 Sep 2020, user_id: 53> ]
method.
select
SELECT "projects"."date" FROM "projects"
Project.select("date")
Returns => [
#<project: id: 0, date: 05 Nov 2019>,
#<project: id: 1, date: 19 May 2020>,
#<project: id: 2, date: 26 Oct 2020>]
class User < ActiveRecord::Base
scope :productive, -> { where(age: 20..50) }
end
SELECT "users".* FROM "users" WHERE "users"."age" BETWEEN ? AND ? [["age", 20], ["age", 50]]
User.productive
Returns => [
<User: id: 1, title: "Developer 1", name: "John Doe ", age: 21>,
.
.
.
<User: id: 48, title: "Developer 48", name: "John Doe ", age: 48>]