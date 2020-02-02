Debugging Has_Many, Through Relationships in Ruby on Rails

Working with model associations can be difficult.

has_many and belongs_to relationships made sense, but the addition to many-to-many— has_many through —relationships are where it got weird.



I ran into several issues while building my application and this is how I solved them. While building my mock Central Perk , Ruby on Rails application.andrelationships made sense, but the addition to many-to-many——relationships are where it got weird.I ran into several issues while building my application and this is how I solved them.

Model Behavior

For my project, I planned on having three models: Users (baristas), Orders and Menu Items (products). A user could have many orders. An order, which belongs to a user, could have many Menu Items

With those models, programmatically, I wanted to be able to do the following:

Create a new Order and automatically associate it with a User. shannon.orders.create

Be able to see all orders that belong to a User. shannon.orders

See all MenuItems (products) in a specific order. order.menu_items

order.menu_items . Currently, an Order with an attribute of menu_items could only have one value. Meaning, one MenuItem per Order. Can you imagine if you had to get back in line and start a new order for each item you wanted to buy at a coffee shop? After setting up my models, everything seemed to be working up until. Currently, an Order with an attribute ofcould only have one value. Meaning, one MenuItem per Order. Can you imagine if you had to get back in line and start a new order for each item you wanted to buy at a coffee shop?

Ross and Rachel looking confused

has many through relationship came in. This is where arelationship came in.

Many to Many

order.menu_items needed to be an array. This is where a four, OrderItem model comes in. If I wanted more than one MenuItem, per Order, the result ofneeded to be an array. This is where a four,model comes in.

OrderItem acts as a join table, with foreign keys to the Order and MenuItems models. In this example, think of each OrderItem record has a transaction instance, representing one Order and one MenuItem at a time. acts as a join table, with foreign keys to theandmodels. In this example, think of each OrderItem record has a transaction instance, representing oneand oneat a time.

OrderItem records with the same order_id . I was a step closer to figuring out what I needed. An Order would essentially be a collection of allrecords with the same. I was a step closer to figuring out what I needed.

But?

OrderItem model made sense. At first, anmodel made sense.

Until, it didn’t.

order.order_items.menu_items to see all the items in that order? My app had a User model too. How do you build a has_many through a relationship when there are more than three models? Would I need to callto see all the items in that order? My app had amodel too. How do you build a has_many through a relationship when there are more than three models?

Pheobe running around screaming "What do I do?"

user.orders.first.menu_items.count . In reality, has_many through only works with three models. But, through other associations, it extends the functionality of those models. If I wanted to know how many MenuItems were in the first order, created by a specific user I could call something like this:

Visually, I thought of the relationships between the four models as looking like this:

Visualization of the has_many through relationship of User, Order (which contains OrderItems) and Menu Items

This was making sense!

OrderItems directly. ActiveRecord does that work for me. Since an Order has many OrderItems , referencing the Order would gives me direct access to MenuItems . I would not need to referencedirectly. ActiveRecord does that work for me. Since anhas many, referencing thewould gives me direct access to

My finalized models now looked like this:

class User < ApplicationRecord has_secure_password has_many :orders end class Order < ApplicationRecord belongs_to :user has_many :order_items has_many :menu_items , through: :order_items end class OrderItem < ApplicationRecord belongs_to :order belongs_to :menu_item end class MenuItem < ApplicationRecord has_many :order_items has_many :orders , through: :order_items end

Params

Order object. At first, everything seemed to be working. But after looking closer at the console, I realized the transaction was getting rolled back and orders were not being saved to the database. With the associations complete, I needed a form to create theobject. At first, everything seemed to be working. But after looking closer at the console, I realized the transaction was getting rolled back and orders were not being saved to the database.

:menu_items_id key was listed in my strong params, but I was getting a " :menu_items_ids is not permitted error". I noticed thekey was listed in my strong params, but I was getting a "is not permitted error".

To try and resolve this, I worked in the console, testing things out, bit by bit until I could pinpoint where I was getting stuck. In the console, I could successfully do the following.

Create an order. order = Order.create(user_id: 1, name_for_pickup: "Rachel", menu_item_ids: [1,2,3])

View the value of menu_items on an order . order.menu_items // [1,2,3]

. Add an item to an order . order.menu_items << item

. Save the order. order.save

Then it hit me.

menu_item_ids param. I thought I needed to create an order. Instead, I needed to create an order, find the menu items by id (menu_items_id, which was the unpermitted param) and shovel them into the array . Rails was right in not permitting theparam. I thought I needed to create an order. Instead, I needed to create an order,

I updated my create order method from this:

def create @order = Order.create(order_params) if @order.save redirect_to order_path(@order) else render :new end end

To this

def create @order = Order.create(order_params) items_to_add = params[ :order ][ :menu_item_ids ] items_to_add.each do |item_id| if item_id != "" item_id = item_id.to_i item_to_add = MenuItem.find_by_id(item_id) @order.menu_items << item_to_add end end if @order.save redirect_to order_path(@order) else render :new end end

And it worked!

Chandler jumping on a coffee table and doing a happy dance

Lessons Learned

In summary, if you are running into issues with object relationships, try the following:

Verify that the params are correct

menu_item_id vs menu_item_ids are also something to look out for. Typos can instantly cause object creation to fail. Pluralization likevsare also something to look out for. All params are strings , which may cause downstream effects if you are expecting an integer or boolean.

All model attributes are listed in strong params

:name , :email and :password can be submitted in a User model, the transaction will fail (and not write to your database, yay!) if an attribute of :not_a_hacker was within your params. Strong params help to prevent users from injecting harmful data into your database via the form. If strong params lists onlyandcan be submitted in amodel, the transaction will fail (and not write to your database, yay!) if an attribute ofwas within your params.

Use .create! when testing

create! will give more information into what validations may be causing errors. For example, in my app, an Order must have as User (barista) user_id associated with it. Running Order.create() in the console would not tell me much, but running Order.create!() would print out an error like A User must exist. will give more information into what validations may be causing errors. For example, in my app, anmust have as(barista) user_id associated with it. Runningin the console would not tell me much, but runningwould print out an error like A User must exist.

Append `.valid?` to objects

order = Order.create() (an empty object, which will not validate because there is no :user_id ), adding .valid? will return false. An object may be updating, but, is it saving properly to the database? For example, if(an empty object, which will not validate because there is no), addingwill return false.

Summary

Model associations can be difficult and frustrating, but not impossible to work with. With some careful debugging, you can be a master of model associations in no time.

Resources

