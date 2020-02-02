Debugging Has_Many, Through Relationships in Ruby on Rails

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
and
has_many
relationships made sense, but the addition to many-to-many—
belongs_to
—relationships are where it got weird.
has_many through
shannon.orders.create
shannon.orders
order.menu_items
. Currently, an Order with an attribute of
order.menu_items
could only have one value. Meaning, one MenuItem per Order. Can you imagine if you had to get back in line and start a new order for each item you wanted to buy at a coffee shop?
menu_items
relationship came in.
has many through
needed to be an array. This is where a four,
order.menu_items
model comes in.
OrderItem
acts as a join table, with foreign keys to the
OrderItem
and
Order
models. In this example, think of each OrderItem record has a transaction instance, representing one
MenuItems
and one
Order
at a time.
MenuItem
records with the same
OrderItem
. I was a step closer to figuring out what I needed.
order_id
model made sense.
OrderItem
to see all the items in that order? My app had a
order.order_items.menu_items
model too. How do you build a has_many through a relationship when there are more than three models?
User
.
user.orders.first.menu_items.count
directly. ActiveRecord does that work for me. Since an
OrderItems
has many
Order
, referencing the
OrderItems
would gives me direct access to
Order
.
MenuItems
class User < ApplicationRecord
has_secure_password
has_many :orders
end
class Order < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :user
has_many :order_items
has_many :menu_items, through: :order_items
end
class OrderItem < ApplicationRecord
belongs_to :order
belongs_to :menu_item
end
class MenuItem < ApplicationRecord
has_many :order_items
has_many :orders, through: :order_items
end
object. At first, everything seemed to be working. But after looking closer at the console, I realized the transaction was getting rolled back and orders were not being saved to the database.
Order
key was listed in my strong params, but I was getting a "
:menu_items_id
is not permitted error".
:menu_items_ids
order = Order.create(user_id: 1, name_for_pickup: "Rachel", menu_item_ids: [1,2,3])
order.menu_items // [1,2,3]
order.menu_items << item
order.save
param. I thought I needed to create an order. Instead, I needed to create an order,
menu_item_ids
.
find the menu items by id (menu_items_id, which was the unpermitted param) and shovel them into the array
def create
@order = Order.create(order_params)
if @order.save
redirect_to order_path(@order)
else
render :new
end
end
def create
@order = Order.create(order_params)
items_to_add = params[:order][:menu_item_ids]
items_to_add.each do |item_id|
if item_id != ""
item_id = item_id.to_i
item_to_add = MenuItem.find_by_id(item_id)
@order.menu_items << item_to_add
end
end
if @order.save
redirect_to order_path(@order)
else
render :new
end
end
vs
menu_item_id
are also something to look out for. All params are strings, which may cause downstream effects if you are expecting an integer or boolean.
menu_item_ids
,
:name
and
:email
can be submitted in a
:password
model, the transaction will fail (and not write to your database, yay!) if an attribute of
User
was within your params.
:not_a_hacker
will give more information into what validations may be causing errors. For example, in my app, an
create!
must have as
Order
(barista) user_id associated with it. Running
User
in the console would not tell me much, but running
Order.create()
would print out an error like A User must exist.
Order.create!()
(an empty object, which will not validate because there is no
order = Order.create()
), adding
:user_id
will return false.
.valid?