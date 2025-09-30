159 reads

Spacecoin’s Satellite Network Could Rewrite the Rules of Global Communication and Disaster Relief

by
byAndrii Chepik@chep

Ukrainian Engineer with 3 years of experience

September 30th, 2025
featured image - Spacecoin’s Satellite Network Could Rewrite the Rules of Global Communication and Disaster Relief
    Speed
    Voice
Andrii Chepik
← Previous

What Is GitOps And Why Is It (Almost) Useless? Part 2

Up Next →

The Banking Revolution: Will Stablecoins Destroy Financial Giants?

About Author

Andrii Chepik HackerNoon profile picture
Andrii Chepik@chep

Ukrainian Engineer with 3 years of experience

Read my storiesAbout @chep

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#spacecoin#satellite-depin#censorship-resistant-internet#creditcoin-use-cases#global-financial-inclusion#spacecoin-leo-satellites#peer-to-peer-internet#web3-infrastructure

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories