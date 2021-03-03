Solutions for the 10 Most Annoying Windows 10 Errors

@ yadavmannu Mayank Yadav Mayank Yadav is a techie guy who loves to write about anything that is directly or remotely connected with technology.

Windows 10 has overtaken all the other Windows versions by being the most renowned operating system and bigger than ever. The follow-up to Windows 8.1 has been out for more than three years now and has given the users plenty of time to figure it all out.

Fortunately, most Windows 10 issues have been patched out by Microsoft over the last years. There are still some security issues and other malware that have either lingered or have been caused by recent Microsoft Windows updates. This is partly because Windows 10 updates are still kind of a mess, the most recent of which is the October 2018 update. It caused all kinds of issues, including the Blue Screen errors on Microsoft’s own Surface devices.

This could be why that update is only now starting to take off, just in time for the next one. If all of these problems are an indication, then Microsoft indeed has a lot of work to do.

Additionally, there are still many Windows 10 issues present, like Windows destination folder access denied error and Unidentified network no internet access windows 10 Ethernet.

We don’t know when Microsoft will be fixing these errors. Still, if you are struggling and having a hard time with the operating system, we have composed a guide to the 10 most common Windows 10 issues and how to fix them. You can fix the errors, whether it is a Windows 10 problem with connectivity issues or storage problems, or even the media tool error.

1. Space To Install Windows 10

If you plan to move to Windows 10, then installing the OS is the first area you could run into problems with. Installing a new operating system requires an amount of free storage or space on your drive to be downloaded and certain elements can be run successfully. For Windows 10, you would be required approx 16 GB which must be kept free on the main system drive that the computer uses. This is a problem that has been the same as previous Windows versions, so if you upgraded before, you could most likely do it again.

If you want to see once how much space is left on your PC, then follow these steps:

First, go to ‘My Computer,’ where the drives that you have are listed.

You can see the left space indicated beneath each drive, or you can right-click and select Properties for more data.

2. Windows Destination Folder Access Denied

To fix the Windows destination folder access denied error, you need to check the administrator rights. Follow the steps below:

If you are the only one using the Windows 10 system and you know you are on the administrator account, press and hold the Windows plus E keys.

Next, click on the C: Drive or the partition you are having issues with and select from that menu Properties.

Now, click on the Security tab presented on the Window's upper side and then click on the Administrators section.

You will have to verify if you have marked for every entry and it is on Allowed. If you do not have every entry on Allowed, click on the Edit option and change it to Allowed.

Now, click on the OK button after you changed all the entries to Allowed. Then click on the OK button in the other Window that you have opened. Finally, reboot the Windows 10 system and see if you have the same message appearing after the reboot.

3. Inconvenient Software update reboots

Windows 10 is known to be a true internet-based operating system. Most of the time, it is a bonus, but there are times when it is not. And Microsoft’s attitude towards the operating system updates is one such time.

The most exasperating thing about automatic updates is restarting, which can seemingly come at inconvenient times. The easiest way to counteract this is to head to Windows Update – which is in Settings and then the Update & Security option. Then click on Advanced options and then notify to schedule restart, which means the OS will request a reboot instead of interrupting everything you are working on.

4. Unidentified Network No Internet Access Windows 10 Ethernet Error

The major cause of this unidentified network no internet Ethernet error is Windows update or, at times, the incorrect IP configuration. While Windows 10’s automatic updates are amazing and easy to apply, there is still a possibility of something going wrong during the update process. Sometimes, even the networks can identify your computer by using its unique IP address. If this address is poorly configured, it can lead to several problems connected to a network and the internet.

To fix the unidentified network no internet access Ethernet, you need to disable your antivirus temporarily. Follow the steps given below to do that:

First, you need to click on a space in the taskbar and choose Task Manager. Then click on More details and switch to the Start-up tab at the top of the Window.

Now, locate your antivirus app and select it by clicking on it once. Then click on the Disable button now visible in the bottom right of the Window. This will disable the app from launching when you start your device.

Now, restart your computer and attempt connecting to your network again. After you confirm whether or not your antivirus app hinders your network connection, you can enable it again by following the same steps.

5. Rectify Start Menu

The start menu (Windows 10 has become messy, especially if you are having lots of applications. Microsoft lets you resize the menu as well as adding and removing apps, shortcuts, and everything. The easiest way to get rid of it is by right-clicking and then removing it. Next, click on uninstall. To add it back, you can directly drag the apps on the menu.

6. Windows 10 Media Creation Tool Error 0x80042405 - 0xa001a

The possible reasons that lead to windows 10 media creation tool error 0x80042405 - 0xa001a can be various. You did not run the MTC from inside the USB drive that you want to use to create an installation media. Or maybe there is not enough space on your USB drive on which you are trying to create installation media. To fix this error, you can convert the USB drive from GPT to MBR. Follow the steps given below carefully:

First of all, download MiniTool Partition Wizard Free Edition. For that, you need to click the following button and install it on your computer and launch it to get the main interface.

Next, select the GPT partition style's USB drive and select Convert GPT disk to the MBR disk using the left panel.

Now, you can see that the USB drive has been converted to an MBR disk, but this is just a preview. You need to click Apply button on the upper left corner at last.

7. Blue Screen Of Death Error (BSOD)

While you are upgrading to a new version of Windows 10, you may have seen the Blue Screen of Death error, which can occur for various reasons. It could be a result of a compatibility problem with an old processor or security software. It could also be because of the corrupted files in the recent installation or damaged installation media.

To fix this particular error, you can uninstall the incompatible applications:

First of all, open the settings and click on the Applications option. Then, click on Apps and Features.

Next, select the app that may be causing issues and then click on the Uninstall button. You need to click on the same button again.

If you are removing a legacy desktop app, you may need to continue with the on-screen directions.

Once you complete the process, you may need to repeat the steps to uninstall additional apps, and then you can update it one more time. Once the update is done, you can reinstall the apps again.

8. Your Computer Or Network May Be Sending Automated Queries TOR

This issue is more related to the internet but usually occurs on Windows 10, and most of the users have reported that. Your computer or network may be sending automated queries tor can be caused by two reasons. The first one is the program on your computer running an automated process searching, and the second one is due to someone on your network doing it. Fortunately, there is a way to fix this issue. You can try and connect to a different network. If the error does not appear when you are on a different network, there is no possibility that the error has something to do with the ISP. You can wait for a couple of minutes and check if the issue has been solved.

9. Computer Booting Slowly

The straightforward way to fix a PC booting slowly is by decreasing the number of applications launching on startup; having too many programs heating up at startup makes the procedure slower.

To stop those applications from firing up during the start-up, you need to press Control plus Alt plus Delete together and then select task manager. Next, click on the link that says more details. From there, you need to select the start-up tab. There you will find the list of applications enabled and find any that you do not need. You can turn them off easily by right-clicking on it and selecting the Disable option. Now, the applications will not automatically load on boot up.

10. Windows 10 Not Able To Install Windows Updates

Some users have this complaint that they cannot install updates on Windows 10 after the Windows update crashed one day due to some error. This problem happens when the Windows update file gets corrupted because of the issue. By removing the corrupt files, this problem will be resolved. If you want to remove the corrupted files, follow these steps:

First, press the Windows plus R keys and then type ‘C:WindowsSoftwareDistributionDownload’. Now, press OK.

The file explorer will get open where you can delete all the files or folders in the directory.

Finally, restart your PC and try rerunning Windows Update. It will surely work.

Conclusion

Windows 10 is the most famous operating system globally, and it has been crucial software for businesses and consumers for the last four decades. However, that does not mean it can go awry from time to time. Even though it is known to be one of the best versions, there are still some bugs and issues that exasperate the users. The above article tells you about the 10 most common Windows 10 issues and their possible fixes. You must try them out to see if it resolves them.

@ yadavmannu Mayank Yadav is a techie guy who loves to write about anything that is directly or remotely connected with technology. by Mayank Yadav Read my stories

Tags