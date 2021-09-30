Search icon
Soldier Turned Sculptor Brings AK47s and NFTs Together on the Blockchain by@kryptokalash

Soldier Turned Sculptor Brings AK47s and NFTs Together on the Blockchain

CRYPTO KALASH will launch as an NFT on SuperRare on September 29, 2021. Artist Bran Symondson has hand-cut the detailing from real American dollar bills and then meticulously infused green money-like cryptocurrency logos such as Bitcoin,. Litecoin, Litecoin and. Bitcoin. The piece will be auctioned as original artwork, print, and as a digital file, with the NFT certifying authenticity. It is the first of its kind to be made available in a digital format.
KryptoKalash Hacker Noon profile picture

@kryptokalash
KryptoKalash

Soldier turned sculptor

