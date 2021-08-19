Search icon
Software Companies vs Freelancers: How To Hire Based On What You Need

Software Companies vs Freelancers: How To Hire Based On What You Need

A software development company specializing in creating custom software solutions and setting up dedicated teams. Freelance developers are self-employed individuals who usually work for several clients or companies simultaneously. A dedicated team is like an extension of your tech team and easily helps you to grow your project delivery capacity. Software Consultants or even IT recruitment professionals have more experience and sources to find an excellent match for your team and project. It may be a struggle to find a few freelancers located in the same time zone.
