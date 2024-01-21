Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Expanding on the Grand Pathway Framework—5 Key Societal Dimensions of Resilience by@whitehouse

    Expanding on the Grand Pathway Framework—5 Key Societal Dimensions of Resilience

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore the core elements of the Grand Pathways Framework—five principal societal dimensions of resilience. These dimensions serve as dynamic constructs, aiding in the identification of science and technology gaps for building resilient communities. Designed to be flexible and ever-evolving, these dimensions play a crucial role in framing discussions on resilience science and technology, adapting based on ongoing research and practical insights.
    featured image - Expanding on the Grand Pathway Framework—5 Key Societal Dimensions of Resilience
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Decoding Key Elements of the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Conceptualization of the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is Resilience According to the Grand Pathways Framework?
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!