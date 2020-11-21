Social Media Tips for Influencers in 2020 and 2021

In the past few years, social media influencers have gained a considerable uptick, and it is consistently getting popular day by day. If we go back to the old times without the internet and social media, marketers did not have diverse choices today.

As social media platforms are increasing and fine-tune their features according to people's interests and preferences, a growing number of

users are engaging with them. It is creating a massive pool of potential

customers for marketers to tap into.

With this social media platform's success, businesses have also adopted the new 'social media influencer marketing' trend. And that's the reason everyone wants to be an influencer these days. It sounds like a glamorous lifestyle: getting gifts and things for free, enjoying perks without paying a single penny, and telling people how you like it. Also, amazingly, people will listen to everything you say.

According to a survey done by marketing professionals, businesses make $6.50 from every $1 they spend on influencer marketing. So, everyone sees it as a simple thing to do.

But if becoming a social media influencer was easy, everyone would do it. We are not going to sugarcoat it; the success to be a TOP influencer is slow but valid. So, here we'll talk about how to become a social media influencer in 2020 and how to make it possible to build a name for yourself in any industry you choose.

Find your interest and pick the right niche

To become a social media influencer, you need to be

different, and you can be different only if you love what you do. Start by

asking yourself two simple questions:

What are you good at?

What is your area of expertise?

If you know about the niche you choose, you can have highly engaging viewers and audiences because they trust your opinion on the matter.

Note: Every brand out there wants to work with influencers who can drive high engagement rates with their followers.

For instance, let's say you post about my healthcare profession, your passion for bike racing, and the importance of motivation and positivity. These are what you consider your niches, so you only share posts/photos/videos related to these three things. As a result, you get people who have the same interest as yours.

Revisit and optimize your social media profiles

Once you have decided on your niche, you'll be working on; the next step is to select your favorite social media platforms. Some people are convenient with using Facebook, and some find it boring. So, go for your desired platform and create/optimize your profiles.

Most of the social media influencers are popular on only one social media platform. So, it is best to limit your energy and efforts to only 1-2 channels. Once you have selected your public channels, you need to either create new profiles or optimize your existing ones. Here we'll tell you some of the things you can do to optimize your profiles:

1. Switch to a Business Account

To become a top social media influencer, you can't bypass switching to a business account as that opens up a lot more options. Most social media consultants offer services to set up a starter's account and do the necessary settings. That's because the platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook have various features and themes to adopt according to the audiences' interests.

2. Create an Engaging Bio

Your bio is the first thing someone stays at when they visit your profile. It is the quickest tool to make the audience love you. That's why those two to three sentences should be able to tell your story engagingly. It should also provide all the details, including your website link, any important shoutout, promotion, location, contact details, and areas of expertise.

Keep a posting theme and be consistent

After you have decided what kind of content you will post, you need to make a timeline and finalize a posting frequency. You can also use schedule tools to plan posts beforehand. Most social media platforms'

algorithms remember those influencers' accounts that post regularly.

It is very accurate for Instagram, which requires a consistent posting frequency for increased visibility.

For your information: The concept of influencer marketing is generated from Instagram, and now it is known as the most powerful influencer marketing platform.

Based on your post engagements, you can either choose to post daily, weekly or at any frequency that you're comfortable with.

You can also do some research on posting times and higher engagement peaks before making a timeline. That's because some platforms, like Twitter, are more dynamic and require a higher number of posts if you want to become an influencer on that platform.

Contrarily, on the social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, you can get away with posting once or twice a week.

A recent study by Sprout Social revealed that there are certain days and

times of the week when people are more active on social media. For most

platforms, the highest engagement rates are observed during the late morning and afternoon hours

midweek.

Additionally, with observation, it is found that Wednesday is the best day to post for most platforms. You should check out the best times to post for your chosen platform and build your posting schedule accordingly.

Here's what you need to know

The biggest secret to becoming a social media influencer in any industry is to keep creating content for years. It is slow and takes time, but the rewards are worth it. Once you've become a top influencer, there will be countless ways to monetize your audience. don't give up!

