Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Complete Guide to Social Media Influencersby@akritigalav
    656 reads

    A Complete Guide to Social Media Influencers

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Influencer marketing is a marketing strategy to reach a target audience through a credible and relevant influencer. The objective is to drive brand awareness and increase brand value, product sales, and inbound leads. Celebrity influencers have a large social media following and endorse products or brands using their platform. Companies often pay influencers to promote their products, and they can be very effective in driving sales. In recent years, celebrity influencers are increasingly popular, and companies are paying big money for their endorsements.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - A Complete Guide to Social Media Influencers
    media#influencer-marketing
    Akriti Galav HackerNoon profile picture

    @akritigalav

    Akriti Galav

    Receive Stories from @akritigalav

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Akriti Galav HackerNoon profile picture
    by Akriti Galav @akritigalav.Avid researcher with in-depth experience in digital marketing topics, creating a lasting impact on the audience.
    Read My Stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Essential Skills Every Marketer Needs
    Published at Feb 16, 2023 by akritigalav #growth-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    There’s a Place With All the Answers and That’s HackerNoon Search Page
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by product #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by aghafasih #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa