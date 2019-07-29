Why Social Media is not for Marketing?

Typical people, streamers, gamers and new game developers were talking about marketing to their ideal customers with social media. There is no doubt that social media has become a strong tool in the hands of individuals due to its wide global use.

But Social Media isn’t the panacea that we all seek. Most of them are free, so there is no skin in the game!



Why Social media cannot brings you a hordes of customers ?



that. First and for all, It was called social media because its `social`. Peopleare there to talk, to like, to comment and to share things, even gossip.It so easy for anyone to like or subscribe to a page or a channel, inother words their commitment to your business is extremely low. Thereare millions of posts on their feed, most of them are memes and gags andif your post wouldn't stand out , then they will just scroll and ignorethat.



Why user-brand interaction is important?



This extreme emotional connections between a customer and a brand is the secret ingredient in advertising. Highly engaged customers buy more,

promote more, and demonstrate more loyalty. Providing a high-quality

customer experience is an important component in your customer

engagement strategy. This is necessary for all industries, including the

gaming planet.



This kind of Marketing that SWACE figuring will indulge users in

attractive way, it will grow organically, that never needs the social

interaction, and their contact with these brands will remain because of

this interesting advertisement. It will enables users to engage with

brands and be rewarded for completing a variety of tasks. The app

involves a token economy. SWACE is having an To increase awareness and ROI of one’s brand was the main purpose ofadvertising, it should indulge users and possibly kindle their interestwith a chance of investing in the brand. Organic social media is notgoing to be a good traffic driver for most brands today or for theforeseeable future. If you intend to use social media for sales andrevenue, You need to start thinking of new strategy. I’m telling you,there is very little or no interaction between social media users and anadvertised brand, it is because social media users cannot find ituseful for them. They want something useful, something adventuroussomething like SWACE that is set to do a reward or remuneration that will surely attract users loyalty to a brand. SWACE intends to t user/brand interactions.This kind of Marketing that SWACE figuring will indulge users inattractive way, it will grow organically, that never needs the socialinteraction, and their contact with these brands will remain because ofthis interesting advertisement. It will enables users to engage withbrands and be rewarded for completing a variety of tasks. The appinvolves a token economy. SWACE is having an IEO on PROBIT.



How does It work?

Any brand can launch its social (advertising) gaming campaign by selecting a game scenario from pre-configured gaming frames on the Swace app. The interface then calculates the operational cost that the brand will need

to pay to the platform owner for hosting and managing the game. The

brand's advertising budget will then be charged, and the game-winning

pool within the app will be funded with SWACE tokens. Brands are also

able to purchase SWACE tokens on the internal Swace exchange directly

from other token holders such as investors, other brands, as well as

gamers. For gamers, the SWACE tokens are used as a reward and can be

exchanged for real products and services offered by the associated

brands in the Swace Marketplace, at brand stores, or converted on the

Swace Swap exchange into FIAT currencies. In terms of benefits for

brands, they are able to use the coins they collect from gamers to

launching new games via the Swace app, or exchange them into FIAT on the Swace Swap.

However, the SWACE face a significant challenges in 2018 that it gotta decided to hold back and delay the fundraising process in order to fully develop its product, the SWACE app, before launching any further fundraising campaigns via the SWACE community. SWACE have been also tried to change its core team, it is still led by Dovydas and the existing six Swace team members are fresh faces and crypto professionals, Vladimir Akimov, and Diogo Bràs.



The Social Media nor Gaming industry nor all of the industry needs unique and honest marketing. This will help not only the brand, but the users who is the one you need to engage with. alSo, the EXCHANGE SWACE is iisinow live



So hope you're hungry for adventure, Cause this world is full of challenges, form your troops and join the league.

Disclamer: This is not investment or the financial advice. I’m not the financial expert by any stretch of the imagination. Most information within this article is speculative and merely my own personal opinion that was based on the research that I’ve done before writing it. Always conduct your own research before contributing to any startup projects..





