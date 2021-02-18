Smart Teaching: Using Alexa in The K-12 Classroom

@ johnvoice Ipervox Ipervox is a simplified online tool for the creation of Voice Apps (Alexa skill, Google action).

While there are many ways that technology is being used in digital learning, A.I. represents new learning trends. Nowadays, many teachers find advantages in using Alexa and Echo devices in the classroom, as a learning tool.

The opportunities provided by voice-activated speakers and voice technologies may seem limited. However, in many K-12 classrooms, the ability to access information by saying it out loud is changing the way students experience and interpret things.

The practicality of using Alexa in the classroom

Amazon Alexa is a voice-interaction virtual assistant AI technology, developed in Amazon Lab126. It can help consumers make to-do lists, set alarms, play music, get weather and traffic information, hear podcasts and audiobooks, and much more.

However, its latest improvements have made it more than capable to assist with smart teaching methods. Alexa can not only help with its basic features but also gives the possibility to create customized experiences. This personalization capability has been used by many teachers.

Depending on the environment, using Alexa in the classroom can be done in various ways. It can be used to listen to stories, read by Alexa, or prerecorded with a human voice to give them more life.

Teachers can use it to play games or music, which is a great way to entertain kids while doing different activities. Using Alexa to answer different questions related to the program or to the school itself.

Of course, teachers can also check the weather or set alarms, timers, and reminders. This can become helpful when organizing activities, tasks, and exams.

What about safety and privacy?

Smart speakers may seem like harmless technology in the classroom, but they also pose some risks.

In the classroom, the privacy and security of students is an important issue worthy of discussion. There are several safeguards to keep in place when considering new technology for your classroom. It's best to think through all the repercussions before adopting smart speaker technology.

If you want to avoid students asking inappropriate questions of Alexa, you can use the explicit content filter. Especially for high-grade levels. This great feature gives teachers the ability to customize what is acceptable content for their students.

But this is not the only thing that can be done. To ensure smart speaker usage is strictly monitored, Amazon FreeTime provides activity controls, activity reports, and application controls. You can create a guideline for the students about the usage of Alexa in the classroom.

Also, you can set a music filter, explicit content restriction, and deactivate voice-purchasing.

However, the use of Amazon Alexa is not limited to K-12 classrooms. It is being used to facilitate the life of students on University campuses as a recent study shows.

@ johnvoice Ipervox is a simplified online tool for the creation of Voice Apps (Alexa skill, Google action). by Ipervox Create your First Alexa Skill!

Tags