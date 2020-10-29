Smart Home Technologies that Will Raise the Value of your Home

Smart homes are rapidly becoming popular across different demographics, and all for good reasons. For starters, smart security systems can detect break-in attempts and alert the authorities even in your absence. Some smart detectors can detect smoke, moisture level, carbon monoxide among other factors that can harm the home. Smart devices save money and allow convenience and efficiency in a huge way. In addition, smart home devices are easy to install. You only need the right tools and instructions to get started.

Studies have continued to show that most people have shown interest in having smart devices in their homes, with the millennial generation comprising the bigger percentage. Notably, this generation constitutes the majority of homebuyers today.

With that in mind, it goes without saying that smart home devices can be a huge selling factor for homes.

Here are some smart home technologies that will surely increase a home’s value.

1. Smart home security devices

Home security has always been a big concern for homeowners for generations. No one wants to go back home to find some valuables missing, flooded, or burned to the ground home. Having a smart security system in a home adds another layer to the home’s security.

For instance, a smart doorbell sends alerts to your phone when anyone rings the bell. With the installed camera, you can be able to tell who is at the door from a remote location. Smart locks, on the other hand, allow you to lock and unlock the door from anywhere. You can easily detect a break-in from any location. In addition, smoke, fire, moisture level smart detectors help detect fire and flooding calamities before they destroy your home.

2. Smart appliances

Convenience and efficiency are big factors that influence buying decisions for modern homebuyers. With most people juggling busy schedules between work and personal tasks, inconvenience is the last thing they want to deal with. No one wants to be thinking of whether he or she left the stove on before leaving for work, but the ability to check on an app and turn it off allows a whole new level of convenience. Smart cooking appliances allow you to juggle between cooking and working in a simple way. For instance, a smart oven allows you to check how your baking is going even without opening the oven.

3. Smart lighting/thermostat

Energy bills contribute a big percentage to a home’s domestic expenses. A way to reduce this usage can surely be a welcome option for homebuyers.

Smart lighting for more sustainable energy, for instance, can greatly reduce home lighting expenses. These can be programmed to automatically go off when you leave the house, or when you don’t need them. If you have a tendency of leaving lights on, this can be a problem of the past. “Smart lighting is definitely worth the investment to implement, as it carries irreplaceable value when it comes to clean energy and its cost-efficiency.”- say experts from Cold Air Central

In addition, a smart thermostat can save heating and cooling costs by just being able to detect whether you are home or away, and adjust the temperature accordingly.

4. Smart curtains/blinds

Every homeowner wants a comfortable and cozy home. Smart curtains or blinds can offer this by allowing you to create your own ambiance from the comfort of your couch with just a remote control. You can also enhance your privacy by programming your blinds to automatically open or close when you switch the lights on or off.

If you are a lover of indoor plants, smart blinds or curtains can help you control the amount of sunlight reaching your plants at different times of the day.

5. Smart sprinkler control

Outdoor vegetable gardens allow one to grow his or her own organic food, reducing many trips to the grocery store. However, taking care of the garden calls for a lot of work, especially when it comes to watering. With smart sprinkler control, you don’t have to worry about watering your crops. You only need to program the sprinkler to go off when the crops need to be watered. The same goes for watering the lawn. You can have a well-maintained lawn throughout the year regardless of the season.

Conclusion

With so much to do in the limited available time, having a home that lends you a hand is a worthy investment. A smart home does this and a whole lot more. That is why the modern buyer will be more inclined to choose such a home as compared to one without smart technologies. If you are to attract this buyer, home automation is a sector you can’t afford to ignore.

